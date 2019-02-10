City League rivals split title after dramatic championship tournament

Kapaun and Carroll each sent seven wrestlers in the City League championship bouts Saturday night; the Golden Eagles only won one, and the Cruaders only lost one.

The religous rivals split the 2019 City League title after Kapaun won the tournament by 51.5 points and Carroll clinched its first undefeated dual season in 10 years.

Carroll beat Kapaun 36-33 on Jan. 16, so the pressure was on the Crusaders to clinch their share Saturday.

“We were always capable,” Kapaun coach Jake Klein said. “We had a couple kids go down right before the Carroll dual. We just had to keep working, keep getting after it, keep getting better each week. But they really came through in this one. They really did.”

Kapaun had a few remarkable stories embedded in its six bracket champions. Starting at 106 pounds, freshman Bubba Wright wrestled to a 9-0 major decision over Heights’ Luke Rider and will have a shot at four City League titles. He was the only freshman winner.

Junior 126-pounder Joe Walter clinched Kapaun’s fourth straight individual championship winner to start the final bouts with a 40-second pin on Heights senior Anthonie White. The Crusaders opened up a 48.5-point lead.

Two bouts later, sophomore 138-pounder Parker McMahon won his first varsity league title, a year after reaching the same feat on the junior varsity team. Klein said McMahon was stuck behind three-time state champion Michael Spangler last season, so that’s why he has jumped on the scene for the rest of the Wichita area in 2019.

“We knew it was going to be a battle after the Carroll dual,” McMahon said. “But we knew we had it, and we did it.”

And a few minutes later, junior 145-pounder Brecken Phipps won his third City League title, matching Spangler, with a 9-2 decision over Carroll sophomore Hunter Trail. Klein said Phipps just has the “City League magic.”

“It’s just believing in yourself,” Phipps said. “I told myself today, ‘I’m not going to wait to be handed another bracket.’ I said, ‘I’m going to go in and take what’s mine.’ “

Klein was named the City League Coach of the Year in his first season as coach of the Crusaders. He took over from Tim Dryden, who led the way for 20 years.

Klein has been around the program for years, so the transition wasn’t terribly difficult, especially with six City League champs in the room, he said.

“It’s different for sure,” Klein said. “Dryden and I are good friends, still are. We talk about the team all the time. He helps me pick up on things. It’s got its challenges, but it’s good, too.”

Full Results

City Leauge Coach of the Year

Jake Klein - Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Co-City League Wrestlers of the Year

Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr. (170 Pounds)

Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (285 Pounds)

Tournament Team Standings

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel - 222

2. Bishop Carroll - 170.5

3. Wichita Northwest - 155

4. Wichita South - 115.5

5. Wichita Heights - 70

6. Wichita West - 69

7. Wichita Southeast - 43

8. Wichita North - 38

9. Wichita East - 16

106 Pounds

1. Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Fr.

2. Luke Rider, Wichita Heights, Jr.

3. Germany Washington, Wichita West, So.

4. Caleb Means, Bishop Carroll, Fr.

113 Pounds

1. Damon Steiner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr.

2. Zachery Trenkamp, Wichita South, Jr.

3. Ryan Pacha, Bishop Carroll, Fr.

4. Kevin Tran, Wichita Southeast, Jr.

120 Pounds

1. Karter Riley, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, So.

2. Colton Ensz, Bishop Carroll, Sr.

3. Camren Aldrich, Wichita Northwest, So.

4. VaughnTrey Dean, Wichita Heights, Fr.

126 Pounds

1. Joe Walter, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Jr.

2. Anthonie White, Wichita Heights, Sr.

3. Bryan Jurczewsky, Wichita South, Sr.

4. Dominic Serna, Wichita West, Jr.

132 Pounds

1. Marcelo Martinez, Wichita Northwest, So.

2. Matt Gottschalk, Bishop Carroll, Jr.

3. Jogan Jimenez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr.

4. Colin Mertes, Wichita South, So.

138 Pounds

1. Parker McMahon, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, So.

2. Jaleb Gann, Bishop Carroll, Sr.

3. Jayden Ontiveros, Wichita Northwest, Jr.

4. Cameron Gilbert, Wichita South, Sr.

145 Pounds

1. Brecken Phipps, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Jr.

2. Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll, So.

3. Jose Guadarrama, Wichita Northwest, Jr.

4. Lavance Murray, Wichita Southeast, Sr.

152 Pounds

1. Braydon Hoover, Wichita Northwest, Sr.

2. Kyler McGlaughlin, Bishop Carroll, Sr.

3. Ayden Jimenez, Kapuan Mt. Carmel, Jr.

4. Angel Martinez, Wichita North, Sr.

160 Pounds

1. Samuel Rushin, Wichita West, Sr.

2. Dakota Everett, Wichita East, Fr.

3. Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll, So.

4. Reed Adelhardt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Fr.

170 Pounds

1. Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr.

2. Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll, Sr.

3. Charlie Frisch, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Jr.

4. Jesse Fallier, Wichita Northwest, Sr.

182 Pounds

1. Ammean Soureshjani, Wichita Southeast, Jr.

2. Brogan Klein, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr.

3. Grant Murray, Wichita South, Jr.

4. Micah Carter, Wichita Northwest, Jr.

195 Pounds

1. Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll, Sr.

2. Mason Ross, Wichita Northwest, So.

3. Justin Meiers, Wichita Heights, Jr.

4. Douglas Bates, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, So.

220 Pounds

1. Josh Carter, Wichita Northwest, Sr.

2. Jackson Stroud, Wichita North, Jr.

3. Mario Perez, Wichita West, Jr.

4. Gabe Arrendando, Bishop Carroll, Jr.

285 Pounds

1. Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr.

2. Payton Collins, Wichita South, Sr.

3. Marcus Buchanan, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr.

4. Caylan Lowery, Wichita Heights, Jr.