State champion Maize wrestler announces his commitment to Nebraska

Duwayne Villalpando is off the board.
Villalpando, a Maize junior wrestler and reigning 5A state champion, orally committed to Nebraska via Twitter on Tuesday.
“Thank you to all the coaches, teammates and my family for getting me to this point,” Villalpando wrote. “I am forever grateful.”
Villalpando has excellent quickness and length in the 152-pound weight class. In the 2017-18 season, he went 51-3 and beat Mill Valley’s Jarrett Bendure with a 9-4 decision for the state title.
Together with his teammate Devin Onwugbufor, who won the 138-pound championship, Maize finished third in the 5A team standings last year.
Villalpando joins Derby’s Triston Wills as the second major wrestling commitment out of the Wichita area in the past month. Wills orally committed to Oklahoma State.
Comments