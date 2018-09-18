State finalists meet again in budding Wichita tennis rivalry

As the players shook hands and fans folded their chairs, one looked at another.
“We’ll probably see this again,” he said.
“Probably another three times,” the other fan answered.
Kapaun sophomore Clara Whitaker beat Carroll senior Brittany Steven 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in the headline singles match of the biggest dual meet of the City League season. Her win helped the Crusaders to a 6-3 team win.
Whitaker and Steven met in the Class 5A singles state championship last season and appear to be on a collision course again in 2018. And if Monday was any indication, the match will be close.
“It just gets tougher every time I play her,” Whitaker said. “She’s gotten a lot better from last year.”
Whitaker beat Steven 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the state final and won again at the Arkansas City Invitational on Thursday. Steven has never beat her but is committed to making that happen later this year.
“It can get kind of annoying playing the same person over-and-over again, but it’s always fun,” she said. “I think it’s getting closer now, and maybe I can win one this time.”
Carroll and Kapaun are figured to be the top two girls tennis teams in the City League this year, and the state finalists are one of the biggest reasons.
Kapaun coach Kathy Schulte said she loves watching them play because of the genuine admiration she can see in the rivalry.
“In my opinion, you have two of the best singles players in the state of Kansas that are in the same league,” she said. “Every time they meet, it’s a battle. I’ve not seen a bad match between the two of them in two years.”
Beyond Whitaker and Steven, Carroll and Kapaun might be the best two teams in 5A.
Last year, both teams fell short to St. James Academy, though the Thunder didn’t place anyone into the state semifinals in singles or doubles. Kapaun and Carroll are out to change that in 2018.
Kapaun has added a talented freshman Reagan Boleski, and Carroll brings back almost its entire lineup from last season.
Either team’s state run will start with its top player. But it will started with Monday’s dual meet, will pick back up at the City League tournament Sept. 29 and finish Oct. 13 in Emporia at the 5A tournament.
“Usually one league has one really strong person but no one who pushes them,” Schulte said. “But here, no one can have a bad day.”
