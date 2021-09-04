Varsity Kansas
Scores from Friday night football games involving Wichita area high school teams
Thursday’s game
Bishop Carroll 37, Northwest 27
Friday’s games
Andale 57, Rose Hill 6
Andover Central 10, Newton 6
Arkansas City at Winfield, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday
Augusta 48, Coffeyville 0
Buhler 42, Goddard 14
Burden Central 62, South Haven 22
Chaparral 32, Trinity Academy 0
Cheney 34, Kingman 14
Circle 20, Chanute 12
Clearwater 48, Belle Plaine 0
Collegiate 24, Mulvane 14
Dodge City 28, West 6
El Dorado 36, Independence 0
Flinthills 48, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 55, South 0
Maize at Andover, postponed to Saturday
Maize South 32, Great Bend 0
McPherson 24, Salina South 14
Hays 35, East 6
Heights 28, Eisenhower 23
Hesston 45, Haven 8
Hutchinson 34, Valley Center 6
Inman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Salina Central 44, Campus 6
Sedgwick 61, Sterling 8
Southeast 28, North 6
