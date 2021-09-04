Varsity Kansas

Scores from Friday night football games involving Wichita area high school teams

Eagle staff

Thursday’s game

Bishop Carroll 37, Northwest 27

Friday’s games

Andale 57, Rose Hill 6

Andover Central 10, Newton 6

Arkansas City at Winfield, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday

Augusta 48, Coffeyville 0

Buhler 42, Goddard 14

Burden Central 62, South Haven 22

Chaparral 32, Trinity Academy 0

Cheney 34, Kingman 14

Circle 20, Chanute 12

Clearwater 48, Belle Plaine 0

Collegiate 24, Mulvane 14

Dodge City 28, West 6

El Dorado 36, Independence 0

Flinthills 48, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 55, South 0

Maize at Andover, postponed to Saturday

Maize South 32, Great Bend 0

McPherson 24, Salina South 14

Hays 35, East 6

Heights 28, Eisenhower 23

Hesston 45, Haven 8

Hutchinson 34, Valley Center 6

Inman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Salina Central 44, Campus 6

Sedgwick 61, Sterling 8

Southeast 28, North 6

