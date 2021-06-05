DiRenna Award winner Mark Mitchell to leave Bishop Miege for Sunrise Christian

Bishop Miege’s Mark Mitchell Jr. goes up for a score against Blue Valley Northwest at BV Northwest on Friday Feb. 26, 2021. Special to The Star

Mark Mitchell, co-winner of the 2021 DiRenna Award, which is presented to the top high school basketball player in the Kansas City area, has decided to transfer from Bishop Miege to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound senior-to-be forward, made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He and Sunrise Christian Academy coach Luke Barnwell confirmed the transfer in text and Twitter messages to The Star.

Mitchell, the No, 8-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, averaged 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a game his junior season at Miege. He helped lead Miege to the Kansas Class 4A championship. He shared the DiRenna Award with Lawrence High senior Zeke Mayo.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the Bishop Miege community for all of the support you have shown me the past three years,” Mitchell wrote on Twitter. “I am thankful for all of the relationships I have built and accomplishments I have achieved and it wouldn’t be possible without the great coaches and staff members at Bishop Miege High School. Thank you for allowing (me) to grow and make memories that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I will be attending Sunrise Christian Academy next year. #Stag4L.”

At Sunrise, he will be a teammate of Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound senior forward, who has orally committed to Kansas. Dick is the No. 37-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com.

“It’s close to home and it’s a good group of genuine people who can help me improve in all facets of life,” Mitchell said of Sunrise Christian Academy to Zagsblog.com.

Mitchell told The Star on May 25 he would make an unofficial recruiting visit to KU on June 16. He told Stockrisers.com and Jayhawkslant.com he was tentatively planning on visiting Missouri on June 12. He also has tentative dates for trips to UCLA (June 6-7), Oklahoma State (June 19-20) and Duke (June 28-29). Mitchell also is considering Kansas State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas, USC, Wake Forest and others.

The KC Run GMC standout has been sidelined this AAU season because of injury.

“I’m out until probably August because I had elbow surgery on my right arm so I’m just trying to get back healthy but since I’m lefthanded I’m sure my shot will be a lot better from all the form shooting I’ve been doing,” Mitchell told Stockrisers.com.