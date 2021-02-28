Varsity Kansas
‘Ice water in his veins’: Andale completes improbable comeback to win team state title
How’s this for pressure?
Just before he took the mat for his 126-pound championship back at the Class 4A state tournament in Salina on Saturday evening, Andale senior Hector Serratos knew the following if he won:
- Andale would capture its first team state title since 2012. A loss would mean Andale come up just short of Chanute.
- He could become just the second wrestler in Andale history to win three individual state championships.
- He would have to beat Pratt senior Devon Weber, a two-time state champion in his own right, for the fifth time this season.
“I knew going into that match that all I had to do was go out there and wrestle like I have all season and I would be able to win,” Serratos said. “Everything else, I tried not to think about.”
If Andale could pick any wrestler to be out there with all of that on the line, it would be Serratos and he showed why when he came through with a third-period takedown to win a 3-1 decision over Weber in the second-to-last match of the night.
Andale’s cheering section erupted as Serratos secured his place in Andale history, becoming a three-time state champion and delivering the Indians their fourth team state title by the narrowest of margins — 115½ points to 113 points — over Chanute, the defending team champions.
“Hector has ice water running in his veins,” Andale coach Doug Eck said. “No offense to Devon, who is a great wrestler, but I don’t know if Hector was going to be denied there.”
It was such an emotional outburst from Andale because its outlook was so bleak for much of the previous hour. The Indians had done well to get points from Colton Miller (third at 106), Ian Aouad (third at 152), A.J. Furnish (fourth at 132) and Riley Marx (fifth at 195), they still trailed Chanute by 1½ points entering the championship matches with five Chanute wrestlers in the finals compared to just three from Andale.
Before any of Andale’s three wrestlers took the mat, the team’s fate almost seemed sealed when Chanute won two of its first three titles matches to extend its lead to 9½ points. Andale would have to win all three of its matches and hope both of Chanute’s No. 1 all-class wrestlers it had coming up lost.
“We thought Chanute had it in the bag,” Serratos said. “We thought we were going to go home as the runner-up or something.”
As the first Andale wrestler to face the must-win situation, senior Cayden Winter said he felt the nerves before his 220 title match against Louisburg’s Alec Younggren — his biggest challenger to an undefeated senior season and his first state title.
“My stomach was starting to tighten up real bad on me,” Winter said. “I was getting kind of nervous, but my teammates just talked to me and they were giving me encouragement to just go do what I do.”
That’s exactly what Winter did, as he completed his 22-0 season with a 9-5 decision in the finals. That’s when the improbable started to happen.
“Cayden is just fun to watch,” Eck said. “You think you’re watching a lightweight match when he wrestles. He’s so quick on his feet. He only weighs 205, so he’s an under-sized 220, but he just put it on people this year. He wasn’t going to be denied, either.”
Abilene’s Tucker Cell handed No. 1 all-class Kolton Misener of Chanute his first loss of the season at 113 by pinning him in the first period. That restored Andale’s ability to control its fate, as the next match, at 120, featured Chanute’s No. 1 all-class, undefeated senior Trent Clements against Andale freshman Owen Eck. The coach’s son wrestled his best match of the season to hand Clements his first loss in a thorough 4-0 decision.
“Having your son win a state title is pretty special, but the celebration was pretty short,” Doug Eck said. “We had one more match that could lock things up. And boy, did the crowd get its money’s worth.”
It’s not often that a team state title comes down to one of the final matches of the tournament. It’s practically unheard of for that match to feature a pair of two-time state champions to decide it.
“When you get two great wrestlers like that, you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Winter said. “There were a lot of nerves, but Hector, man, he just executes. He seems like he’s two or three moves ahead of everybody else.”
When Serratos pulled off the victory it capped an intense and improbable comeback for a team that was desperate to win a team title for a coach who had coached many of them since they were little boys. They wanted to give Eck, in his first season as head coach of the Andale program, a memory he will remember forever.
“Chanute, jiminy Christmas, hats off to them. They’ve got a great team and they’re class acts over there,” Eck said. “I feel bad for them because I know their kids work hard and they deserved it too. Two and a half points ain’t a lot, but I’m proud of the boys because we work hard too and those kids deserved it. It’s such a good feeling, especially when you go through some adversity like we did.”
Other area champions
Augusta sophomore Marcus Terry won the 106 title in 4A with a 3-2 decision over Rose Hill sophomore Braden Tatum in the finals. While Terry scored a takedown and Tatum scored a near fall, the difference was Terry earned an escape point after being able to ride Tatum out the final 35 seconds of the second period.
Buhler junior Sam Elliott mowed through the 160 field in 4A, like he has all season en route to an undefeated 42-0 season capped off with his second straight state championship. Elliott won a 10-4 decision over Larned’s Samajay Alboyd in the finals.
Eureka senior Brennan Lowe ended his career as a two-time state champion after winning a 5-3 decision over No. 1-ranked and previously-undefeated Aidan Baalman of Hoxie in the 160 finals of the 3-1A state tournament. Lowe won a state title as a sophomore, then lost in the finals last season. Eureka finished third as a team in 3-1A behind other medalists in Brent Escareno (second in 152), Connor Hughes (fourth in 120) and Brody Harrison (fifth at 145).
Remington senior Wyatt Wright pinned No. 1-ranked and previously-unbeaten Tom VanValkenburg of Council Grove in the first period of the 120 finals to win the 3-1A championship. Wright completed a 26-1 season with a title after finishing third at state last year.
Other area medalists
In the 4A field, Augusta had a sixth-place team finish behind medalists in Garrett Davis (fourth at 170), Cannon Carey (fourth at 113), Grady Fox (sixth at 120) and Jacob Money (sixth at 195). Rose Hill was right behind the Orioles in seventh place as a team, as the Rockets had Tommy Rogers (third at 195), Keegan Beavers (fourth at 145) and Peyton Besco (fifth at 152). Other area medalists were Winfield’s Braden Ledford (fourth at 126) and four from Mulvane: Chadwick Stahl (second at 132), Trent Moses (fifth at 138), Chris Dietrich (sixth at 160) and Hunter Scott (sixth at 285).
In the 3-1A field, area medalists were Kingman’s Colby Schreiner (third at 145), Douglass’ Matthew Reynolds (fourth at 138), Stafford’s Tarrant Young (fifth at 132), West Elk’s Evan Coble (fifth at 106), Flinthills’ Gavin Girty (fifth at 220) and Hillsboro’s Jordan Bachman (sixth at 145).
Comments