Aquinas’ Jared Simma finishes career as two-time Kansas state wrestling champion

St. Thomas Aquinas senior Jared Simma won his second straight Kansas high school wrestling state championship on Friday. Courtesy

Growing up as a kid, Jared Simma idolized his father.

Brad Simma was a state champion wrestler in his day for Kansas City Turner and he coached his son to someday be the same. When Jared won a state title last season at St. Thomas Aquinas, it was an emotional moment. The son had become just like his father.

After that, Jared’s motivation turned to gaining bragging rights over his father in his final season. He found what he was looking for on Friday when he gutted out a 6-4 victory over Goddard’s Logan Davidson in the 182-pound state finals of the Kansas Class 5A high school wrestling tournament at Park City’s Hartman Arena.

“We were leaving and we finally got back in the car and that’s when I sprang it on, ‘I beat you,’” Jared Simma said. “We both just started laughing.”

Things looked bleak when @_JaredSimma_ had to take an injury timeout in the third period. He had 45 seconds to get up to win his second state title and he dug down deep to be able to pull this one off.



He finishes off a 37-0 season for @STA_Wrestling to win the 5A 182 title. pic.twitter.com/PSwK9VrHVG — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 27, 2021

Simma could finally exhale after some nervous moments in the third period of his title match. Davidson had scored a reversal early in the period to tie the match, 4-4, and was in top control when Simma said he heard his knee pop. An injury timeout with less than 40 seconds left had to be called and it was a question if Simma was going to be able to find the strength for the match-winning escape.

“I just told myself, ‘There’s no way I’m getting rode out,’” Simma said. “So I just dug deep.”

With Davidson on top of him, Simma fought to free his leg and used the leverage to send Davidson falling to the mat. Not only had Simma escaped, but he scored a two-point reversal with 11 seconds to spare to win the title.

It completed a perfect 37-0 season and wrapped up a stellar career that saw Simma wrestle in the state finals all four years, finishing second as a freshman and sophomore and winning as a junior and senior. Simma will wrestle for Northern Iowa in college.

“It’s a crazy feeling, that’s for sure,” Simma said. “It kind of hit me walking out of the arena that that was my last high school match ever. Coming into that arena the last four year has been a fun ride. I’m glad I could come out a two-timer.

“I’m so thankful for everything that my dad has done for me to help me get here. Anything I need, he’s done it. It’s like he wrestles those matches with me. We both go through, so I feel like we both won this.”

For other KC area teams, Mill Valley won the third-place team trophy with a score of 109 points, thanks to its three individual champions — all seniors — in the heaviest weight classes. Ethan Kremer became a three-time state champion by winning the heavyweight title in a pin, while Caiden Casella (220) and Brodie Scott (195) both won their finals as well.