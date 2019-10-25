Garden Plain stays unbeaten for district title with win over rival Conway Springs

For the first time in their four-year careers, the Garden Plain senior class picked up a win over Conway Springs on Friday with a 32-21 win to improve to 8-0 and win the district title. The Wichita Eagle

Since he was born, Matt Pauly doesn’t know if he has missed a Friday night football game at Garden Plain.

The children in the community are bred to be football players. Garden Plain is a town that revolves around high school football and Pauly has been indoctrinated in the culture since berth.

It’s not an exaggeration to say Pauly has been dreaming his whole life of a night like Friday: Garden Plain beats Conway Springs 32-21 on senior night to improve to 8-0 and win the Kansas Class 2A, District 6 championship — not to mention it was the first time Pauly’s senior class has defeated its chief rival in Conway Springs.

“Watching them grow up, I wanted to be a Garden Plain Owl football player so bad,” said Pauly, who quarterbacked the Owls to the win. “Just being out here and seeing what those guys did to big teams like this. And now we’re doing it. It’s just surreal.

“There’s nothing like beating your rival.”

Like every time Garden Plain and Conway Springs clash, turnovers seem to decide the winner, and Friday was no different.

Although Conway Springs had no problem moving the ball with its running game on each possession, three of its drives ended in turnovers that led to a 20-7 deficit at halftime.

The first came in the second quarter when Garden Plain’s Blake Long forced a fumble on a sack on defense, then plowed his way 7 yards on offense for a second touchdown. Conway Springs methodically answered back with an extended drive that came to an untimely end when Garden Plain linebacker Jordan Thomas slid over and intercepted a quick pass to end the red-zone threat.

Pauly added a touchdown just before halftime, completing a 38-yard pass to Trey Smith, then twisting his way into the end zone on a spin move that left three Conway Springs defenders on the ground.

“I liked our physicality, and I liked how we came off the ball and how we handled things when they did good things,” Garden Plain coach Ken Dusenbury said. “When we were challenged, I thought our kids rose to the challenge pretty well.”

That happened immediately in the second half when Conway Springs tailback Peyton Winter broke off a long gain, then he scored on a 4th-and-3 play to trim the deficit to 20-14. But Garden Plain answered back with a gritty touchdown drive of its own that featured a dazzling play by Pauly to stay on his feet and dive to convert a 4th-and-5 and a 10-yard touchdown run by Tranden Daerr.

Not to be denied, Conway Springs rattled off a seven-minute drive in the fourth quarter with Winter scoring his second touchdown of the game to trim Garden Plain’s lead to 26-21 with 3:22 remaining.

“I liked the way our kids fought and the way they didn’t ever lay down,” Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler said. “They took it back to Garden Plain and it was a ball game tonight. That’s a good team over there and maybe we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”

John Nowak is another Garden Plain senior like Pauly who has never experienced beating Conway Springs.

And when the Owls needed to grind out the final three minutes to secure the victory, Dusenbury trusted Nowak to plow his way with his 5-foot-9, 210-pound frame to first downs.

“’Don’t let one guy tackle you’ is what coach likes to say every day,” Nowak said. “That’s how I’ve always ran the ball and how I’ve been taught to run the ball here at Garden Plain.”

With the game on the line — a 3rd-and-2 where if Conway Springs stopped Garden Plain, then it could potentially get the ball back — Nowak’s number was called, and he didn’t disappoint. He burst through the left side of the offensive line and pumped his legs until he was finally torn down at the 4-yard line.

One play later, Nowak plunged into the end zone for the score to seal the victory.

“We haven’t beaten Conway since I’ve been in high school, so as a community this is a big win for us,” Nowak said. “It feels good to actually finally beat them, especially when coach trusts us seniors to come out and lead the team. That’s what we did.”

With 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, play was paused for 30 minutes for an injury to Conway Springs junior Aiden May. He was carried off the field in a stretcher with a neck brace, but he was moving his lower extremities and waved to the crowd while being taken off the field and transported to the nearest hospital.

Immediately following the game, Biehler said there was no final update but that May was “doing okay and he had good feeling everywhere.” Biehler said the stretcher and ambulance were precautionary measures and that he believes May is not facing a long-term injury.