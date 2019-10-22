State golf recap: Wichita-area high school stars bring home medals in 2019

The Wichita Eagle

The 2019 Kansas high school girls golf state tournaments have been completed after two days of play across the state, and some of the Wichita area’s top players contributed to greatness.

Here is a recap from all classifications.

Andale’s All-Metro star wins state

Morgan Brasser, Andale. (November 7, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Last year, Andale’s Morgan Brasser was runner-up at the Class 4A state tournament, and at The Eagle’s All-Metro photo shoot, she said she had something to work toward this year.

Brasser shot a 7-over 78 on day 2 at the Hesston Golf Course to win the 2019 Class 4A individual state championship Tuesday. She finished with 158 strokes, 10 ahead of the runner-up.

Brasser finished her career with a third-place finish as a freshman, runner-up placements as a sophomore and junior and state title in her final high school tournament. Last year, she came in second to Kansas pledge Hanna Hawks of Trinity Academy.

Buhler wins 4A team title

Last year, Andale jumped on the scene as perhaps the team to beat in Class 4A.

This time it was Buhler that drove home from the Hesston Golf Course as the No. 1 team in the state. The Crusaders beat Wamego by 15 strokes to capture the Class 4A team title. They finished with a 744-stroke team total.

Buhler’s Haley Miller was the team’s highest finisher. She finished runner-up with a 14-over 85 on day 2. Lauren Specht was behind her for the Crusaders with a 16-over 87. She finished in the top 10.

This marks Buhler’s first team state championship since 2012 and third in school history.

Andover comes third behind future Shocker

After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Andover earned its third straight state trophy in Emporia.

The Trojans placed third behind Kansas City powers St. Thomas Aquinas, which won its third straight team title, and St. James Academy, which finished one stroke ahead of Andover. The Trojans finished with a 714-stroke team total.

Wichita State pledge Madison Slayton transferred to Andover from Trinity Academy for her senior season. She finished runner-up in the Class 5A individual standings, shooting a 78 in the second round. She finished with 162 strokes over two days, six strokes behind St. James’ Allison Comer.

Andover’s Alivia Nguyen finished 18th with a two-day 181. Fellow junior Kelsey Hawley was 23rd at 184. And last year’s 5A individual champion, Tiffany Chan, finished 26th with a 187.

Former Trojan Shauna Lee, who transferred to Andover Central this season, finished third with a 166.