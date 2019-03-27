Boys golf preview: Ranking the top teams, players and storylines ahead of 2019 season

The Wichita area brought back a lot of hardware from last year’s boys golf season.

Here is a look at the top 10 teams, top 10 golfers and three storylines to watch ahead of the 2019 Kansas high school season.

Top 10 Teams

1. Andover Central

The Jaguars won their second straight state championship last year and bring back all but one state qualifier, including Class 4A individual champ Keegan Ellington.

2. Kapaun

Kapaun is the defending City League champion and Class 5A runner-up. The Crusaders were 18 strokes off the team title and bring back four state qualifiers.

3. Trinity Academy

Trinity finished fourth in Class 4A last year but just 22 strokes away from the title. The Knights bring back their full state lineup from 2018.

4. Bishop Carroll

Bishop Carroll contended with Kapaun in the City League and had a shot at a share at the league tournament. The Golden Eagles’ full state lineup is back.

5. Andover

The Trojans were sneaky good last year, earning a sixth-place finish in Class 5A in 2018. Four state qualifiers return, including Andover’s top two finishers.

6. Maize South

One of the few teams to bring back its full state roster, Maize South is set to contend in 2019. The Mavs played well at their regional and should have momentum.

7. Eisenhower

Eisenhower is a senior-heavy team with a lot of state tournament experience. The Tigers will be in the hunt for the AVCTL II title.

8. Andale

Andale lost its top four state finishers. The Indians finished runners-up in Class 4A in 2018, but they have a lot of holes to fill this season.

9. Hutchinson

Hutch lost its top player in Max Ontjes but brings back the rest of its state lineup, including seniors Trevor Rhoades and Jake Winchester.

10. Hesston

The Swathers have some good players coming back in junior Landon Spencer and sophomore Lucas Roth.

Top 10 Golfers

1. Jack Baker - Kapaun, Sr.

A Kansas State pledge, Baker finished sixth in Class 5A and earned All-Metro honors after posting a 73.2-stroke average.

2. Cooper Schultz - Andover Central, Jr.

Schultz is a returning All-Metro selection and two-time state champion. He averaged 73.9 strokes last year.

3. Tyler Trudo - Eisenhower, Sr.

Trudo is committed to play at Hutchinson Community College. He earned All-Metro honors in 2018 and had a 73.7-stroke average in 2018.

4. Grant Brenneman - Hesston, Sr.

Brenneman was Hesston’s first boys golf state champion since his dad did it in 1988. He won Class 3A with a +1, 72 and earned All-Metro honors.

5. Peyton Wilson - Andover Central, Sr.

Wilson finished third in Class 4A last year and was one of champion Andover Central’s most consistent players in 2018.

6. Keegan Ellington - Andover Central, Sr.

Ellington shocked the field by winning the Class 4A individual title last year with a 2-under 69. If he can recapture that form, Kansas is in trouble.

6. Cooper Steiner - Kapaun, Sr.

Steiner has been a staple in the Kapaun lineup and is set for his final go in 2019. He is committed to play at California State-Monterey Bay upon his graduation.

7. Syed Hanif Ashraf - Andover, Sr.

Ashraf had an outstanding Class 5A state tournament, finishing 11th with a 6-over 78. He will be a headliner in a promising Andover lineup.

8. Sam Majors - Trinity Academy, Sr.

A Washburn commit, Majors will spearhead Trinity’s run toward a state championship in 2019. He finished 12th in Class 4A last year.

9. Caden Vanlandingham - Trinity Academy, Sr.

Vanlandingham is the other half at the top of a strong Trinity lineup. He finished tied for 15th in 4A last year with a 4-over 75.

10. Blake Saffell - Wellington, So.

Saffell was the top freshman finisher in Class 4A last year with a 5-over 76 and tied-for-17th finish.

3 Storylines

Attacking Aquinas

Aquinas enters 2019 as a three-time defending Class 5A champion.

Kapaun held the crown before the Saints with four straight titles. The Crusaders are among the top contenders to take it back.

Andover Central is the last team not named Kapaun or Aquinas to win a 5A championship, and the Jagaurs are likely moving back up after a pair of 4A titles.

Kings of the East side

There are three potential state championship teams on the east side of Wichita.

Andover Central, Kapaun and Trinity Academy have the depth and talent at the top of their lineups to contend with the best in Kansas.

There are only two spots between 5A and 4A for those three Wichita powers to take.

AVCTL II title race

Andover Central will be the favorite, but at least three teams have a shot at the upset.

Andover, Eisenhower and Maize South were competitive with the Jaguars last year and all bring back most of their lineup from last year.