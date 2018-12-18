Kansas juco football features just 11 percent in-state players. What’s next for Kansans

The Doomsday scenario some Kansas high school football coaches feared has arrived.

When the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference unanimously voted to eliminate out-of-state roster restrictions for its football teams two years ago, many Kansas high school football coaches knew change was coming in how their athletes were recruited. Few realized how sudden and drastic it would be.

A study by The Eagle shows the total number of Kansas football players in the Jayhawk Conference has declined from 318 in 2016 to 64 this season, a 254-player decline. Before the rule change, Kansas kids accounted on average for 67 percent of the conference. Now, there are more players from Georgia (114) and Florida (90) and Kansas kids account for just 11 percent of the conference.

“I hate to say that I saw this coming,” Wichita Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “That’s why I fought this so hard because I wanted to protect our kids. It’s too bad that not a lot of people rallied behind it and a lot of people didn’t step up when it was time to step up. Hopefully one of these days these community colleges will see how its affected our Kansas kids and their opportunities.”

Already the data from two years later reveals just how much of an impact the rule change has had on the opportunities for Kansas high school athletes. But there’s also no denying it has made the football teams in the Jayhawk Conference more competitive.

Entering Wednesday’s signing day, the situation isn’t expected to improve. It has created a dilemma for the decision-makers at community colleges in Kansas, one that has no simple solution.

“How do you figure out how to give opportunities to Kansas student-athletes, while at the same time making sure you’re selecting the best student-athletes on their ability to compete at an elite level?” posed Daniel Barwick, the president of Independence Community College. “Those are sometimes compatible. There’s nothing that says Kansas kids can’t be great football players. But the fact is our coaches want to field the most competitive team possible.”

How it affects Kansas kids: ‘It’s scary to think about’

It’s easy to focus on the football element of the rule changes, but it also has affects that stretch beyond a football field.

William Polite, the director of equity and accountability for the Wichita Public School district, has begun to study the City League for instance. He claims many of the kids in the district relied on the junior-college route because they either did not have the grades yet to qualify or were not financially able to attend a four-year university.

The seven public high schools have historically sent 30 or more players to the Jayhawk Conference every season before the rule change. After 42 Wichita public-school players were in the Jayhawk Conference just two years ago, that number shrank to three such players this season.

“That was their chance to get out and now those chances are being cut out,” Polite said. “One of my biggest concerns is these kids who have played football all their lives and they don’t even get a chance to step foot on a college campus now, what happens to them? Especially the kids in poverty and football was their only way out.

“There are going to be a lot of long-term ramifications to this within the Wichita community. It’s scary to think about.”

Northwest has a combined 22-3 record and has played in the Class 6A semifinals and the Class 5A championship game the last two seasons. According to coach Steve Martin, one community college has been to Northwest to recruit one player.

He can count a half-dozen kids on his roster this year alone who he thinks would have been a Jayhawk Conference player two years ago. Without that option available, some players face a stark reality if their family doesn’t have the money to support them at a MIAA or NAIA school.

“What is happening all across the city is kids are just done playing football,” Martin said. “There’s not a lot of hope for them. A lot of our kids have used football as a means to get an education and they were told ever since they were little by everyone they can play football and get a scholarship. Now that dream has come to an end. A lot of dreams are going by the wayside now.”

Many Kansas high school coaches figured when the rule passed that it would only affect the lower-level players that community colleges were taking just to fill their 43-player Kansas limit.

A recent situation Valley Center athletic director Caleb Smith encountered in recruiting reveals just how much things have changed. Smith was frustrated no community college had been in to see Valley Center senior running back Larry Wilson, who was named the MVP of the AV-CTL Div. II this season.

Smith texted a coach in the Jayhawk Conference asking if he could at the very least look at Wilson’s film. The coach texted Smith back to tell him he was too busy.

“Larry Wilson is a kid who could play for any junior college, in my opinion, and now these Kansas junior-college coaches don’t even have the time to watch his film,” Smith said. “Not even the best players, the all-state, MVP-type of kids can get the time of day from them. It really flipped an 180. Everything that Kansas high school coaches said was going to happen was happened.”

How it affects Kansas jucos: ‘It’s created a super conference’

Coaches in the Jayhawk Conference have called this past season the most competitive, top-to-bottom, the conference has ever seen.

Six of the eight teams were nationally-ranked during the season with three teams climbing into the top-five at one point, while Garden City played for the NJCAA championship. Half of the conference finished the season nationally-ranked, while three programs played in bowl games.

Abolishing the out-of-state roster restrictions and raising the roster limit from 63 to 85 allowed Jayhawk Conference coaches to stockpile their rosters with out-of-state talent. The coaches went south to fill their rosters, as players from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana make up 47 percent of the conference’s players.

“There’s a bunch of go-getters in this conference and they have the ability to pull guys from all over the country,” Butler coach Tim Shaffner said. “What this whole thing has done is it’s created a super conference.”

“This is definitely the most talented roster we’ve ever had,” Hutchinson coach Rion Rhodes said. “We have more depth than we’ve ever had and that goes for everyone. I don’t even know how to compare it to anything, maybe the SEC West. It’s a straight-up grinder.”

While Kansas high school coaches may be dismayed at the lack of total opportunities for their athletes, former Garden City coach Jeffrey Sims pointed out that the rule changes now allow community colleges to offer in-state athletes full-ride scholarships instead of books-and-tuition scholarships.

That has made a difference for recruiting borderline-Division I Kansas players like Demarcus Elliott, who decided to pass up on his only Division I offer from Kansas State to attend Garden City because Sims could make the same financial offer.

“Demarcus earned that opportunity,” Sims said. “Now he can come play at Garden City and continue to work and develop and create more opportunities for himself. It’s really created better opportunities for Kansas players.”

While Kansas high school football coaches may be miffed on how selective the Jayhawk Conference coaches are being in their recruiting, Jayhawk Conference commissioner Carl Heinrich says the overall quality of play this season in the conference speaks for itself.

“I would hope that our schools would be looking for the top-tier Kansas athletes, but you have to remember how good the quality of play in our conference has gotten,” Heinrich said. “The biggest difference I would say now is the depth that these teams have now. It takes a lot just to be able to play for one our schools now.”

Where to go from here: ‘Why do we have to shut our kids out?’

Football and basketball have long been the only sports in the Jayhawk Conference to have out-of-state roster limitations. It’s not uncommon for sports like baseball or softball to have only a handful of Kansas players on roster.

But starting in 1962, the conference imposed out-of-state limitations on its football teams. Garden City coach Jeffrey Sims began arguing in 2016 that the rule was rooted in discrimination and exposed that there was a time when a Jayhawk team could be fined $25 for having more than two African-American players on its roster.

Over time, the origin of the rule was forgotten and it became known as only a rule that ensured opportunities for Kansas high school athletes of any race.

“That doesn’t mean that was why we were applying the roster limitations in 2010, but I honestly don’t see how any could reasonably dispute the original motivation behind the roster limitations,” said Barwick, the Independence president.

Some have suggested there should have been a compromise. Going from a 20-player limit to unlimited was too drastic of a change, especially with a new 85-man roster. But if you impose a new out-of-state limit, even if it’s 30 or 40 players, how do you explain not having roster limits for other sports?

That’s the dilemma those in the Jayhawk Conference continue to ponder.

“I definitely appreciate some things about the rule change, but overall I still don’t believe it’s the right thing for juco football in Kansas,” Hutchinson coach Rion Rhodes said. “We’re Kansas community colleges. The four-year universities, those athletic departments are corporations. We’re funded by tax-payer money from our local counties. I just don’t think it’s right.”





Should the Jayhawk Conference be making Kansas kids a priority?

Those invested in Kansas high school football would certainly like to see some kind of change enacted to create more opportunities for their players. As it stands now, those opportunities continue to dwindle.

“In my opinion, Kansas kids should be the first priority,” Valley Center athletic director Caleb Smith said. “There’s a reason why you have in-state tuition and you take care of your in-state kids first.”





“The Jayhawk Conference has always been one of the nation’s best junior-college conferences and it’s great that kids from all over the country are benefiting from that,” said Wichita Public Schools’ William Polite. “But why can’t our kids still benefit from it too? That’s the part that bothers me. Why do we have to shut our kids out? That’s a travesty and a tragedy in a lot of different ways.”