Find your team in high school football scores and recaps in Week 3

CITY LEAGUE
Bishop Carroll 49, West 20 – John Honas stepped into the quarterback position to lead Carroll (2-1, 2-1 CL) to a crucial road victory. Honas threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to KU-bound tight end Clay Cundiff to lead the Golden Eagles. Linebacker Landon Zwiesler scored on an interception return to give Carroll a 35-0 lead at halftime. Xavier Sellers scored all three touchdowns for West (1-2, 1-2) on long runs, including a 68-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Southeast 27, North 12 – Southeast (1-2, 1-2 CL) spoiled what would have been North’s first undefeated start through three weeks in more than two decades. Quinton Thomas scored the game’s first touchdown for Southeast, but North rallied to take a 12-7 halftime lead after scoring a touchdown on fourth down just before halftime. But the Buffaloes scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half, capped by a touchdown reception by Marcives Grayson to lead the team to their first win of the season.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 30, East 0 – The Crusaders (3-0, 3-0 CL) have yet to allow a touchdown this season through three games, as they are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 5A West. Kapaun led 10-0 at halftime after a 36-yard touchdown run by Scott Valentas and a 28-yard field goal by Matthew Schrock. Jacob Schmitz scored on a touchdown reception and Charlie Frisch added a safety in the third quarter during the rout. East fell to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league play.
Northwest 56, Great Bend 34 – In a battle of 2-0 teams in Class 5A, Northwest’s explosive offense came out on top for a 3-0 start. Great Bend actually tied Northwest at 14 in the first half, but Northwest quarterback Reagan Jones broke the tie on an 8-yard touchdown run. Jones added two more touchdowns and Breece Hall tacked on his second touchdown run to put Northwest up 42-14 at halftime. Great Bend came within 15 points in the fourth quarter, but Hall tacked on a third touchdown late in the game to clinch victory.
South 38, Arkansas City 28 – South registered a key road victory over an AV-CTL opponent to improve to 2-1 on the season. The Titans scored a flurry of touchdowns in the second quarter to push its halftime lead to 26-8. South led 38-14 going into the fourth quarter, but a furious Ark City comeback made things interesting in the fourth quarter. Cevin Clark threw three straight touchdown passes to threaten for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Dodge City 49, Heights 27 – Highlights from quarterback K’Vonte Baker couldn’t keep Heights (1-2) in it past the third quarter. After Baker scored two touchdowns and the Falcons added an interception return for a touchdown to cut Dodge City’s lead to 28-27 in the third quarter, Dodge City (2-1) scored three unanswered touchdowns.
AV-CTL DIV. 1
Maize 21, Campus 0 – The Eagles (3-0, 2-0 AVCTL I) notched their third straight shutout victory to open the season. Maize has now outscored opponents 119-0. In a defensive battle, Maize running back Caden Cox broke the scoreless tie for a 7-0 Maize lead going into halftime. Camden Jurgersen opened the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return for a 14-0 lead, then Jordan Helm scored on a touchdown catch from Caleb Grill late in the fourth quarter to ice the victory. Campus (2-1, 1-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Derby 55, Newton 7 – Quarterback Grant Adler threw for three touchdowns and running back Tre Washington added three more rushing touchdowns, as Derby (3-0, 2-0 AVCTL I) steamrolled its way to a road win. Davin Seimms, Cavion Walker and Crew Squires all caught touchdowns from Adler, as Derby built a 42-7 lead at halftime. Isaiah Presley scored the game’s only touchdown for Newton (1-2, 0-2).
Hutchinson 28, Garden City 24 – In a battle of two surprising 0-2 teams, it was Hutchinson that avoided a disastrous start. After being outscored 104-14 the first two weeks, Hutchinson took control of the game on a 64-yard touchdown run by Patrick Grabener for a 28-18 lead that it was able to hold onto.
AV-CTL DIV. 2
Goddard 17, Andover Central 16 – A defensive slugfest ended in a 10-all tie at the end of regulation. Both teams scored touchdowns in overtime, but Goddard was able to convert its extra-point attempt for the win. Goddard moves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Central drops to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Valley Center 23, Maize South 13 – Larry Wilson scored a 99-yard touchdown to open the game to set the tone for a Valley Center (2-1, 1-0 AVCTL II) home victory. Mason Edwards scored for Maize South just before halftime to cut Valley Center’s lead to 16-7, but the Mavericks couldn’t avoid an 0-3 start to the season. Maize South hasn’t had a losing season since 2010.
AV-CTL DIV. 3
McPherson 56, El Dorado 8 – McPherson (3-0, 2-0 AVCTL III) remained undefeated with four touchdowns from senior running back Jace Kinnamon. McPherson’s Chandler Wiard scored two touchdowns, first catching a 26-yard pass from Kyler Hoppes then returning an interception. El Dorado moved to 1-2 and 0-2 in league play.
Buhler 34, Augusta 6 – Buhler (2-1, 2-0 AVCTL III) has recovered from a season-opening loss with back-to-back victories in league play, while Augusta fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Winfield 21, Circle – Winfield snapped a 7-game losing streak to improve to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play, while Circle dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
AV-CTL DIV. 4
Andale 62, Rose Hill 0 – Andale (3-0, 3-0 AV-CTL IV) notched its most dominant win of the season in a 62-point shutout, as it has won all three of its games this season by at least 28 points. The Indians were in full control from start to finish, building a 41-0 lead by halftime and tacking on three more touchdowns from the back-ups in the second half. Rose Hill fell to 0-3 on the season.
Wellington 47, Clearwater 26 – Grey Hatfield had a breakout performance, scoring four touchdowns to lead Wellington (2-1, 2-1 AVCTL IV) to a league victory over Clearwater (1-2, 1-2). The Crusaders pushed their lead to 41-13 before Clearwater rallied behind quarterback Tanner Cash, who scored all four touchdowns for the Indians.
Collegiate 42, Mulvane 22 – After a season-opening loss, Collegiate (2-1, 2-1 AVCTL IV) has bounced back with back-to-back wins in league play. The Spartans took a 28-7 lead on an interception return for a touchdown. Mulvane scored all three times on touchdown passes from quarterback Tab Creekmore.
