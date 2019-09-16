Outdoors
Little Jerusalem State Park to open next month
The Nature Conservancy of Kansas to open chalk formations
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park has finally set an opening date.
On Saturday, October 12, Kansas’ newest state park will be open to the public. It’s located in southern Logan County near the Smoky River Valley in western Kansas, about four hours west of Wichita between Scott City and Oakley.
Kansas dropped a $50 fee last month that the parks department wanted to charge visitors for tours. The fee was meant to be a deterrent to people that might damage the fragile rock formations at the park. Tours will now be free, but visitors will have to schedule them in advance at nature.org/littlejerusalem.
Free, guided tours start Oct. 12 and and run every hour starting at 11:30 a.m. Visitors will be required to buy a $5 state park vehicle permit at the park.
The park will be open sunrise to sunset year-round, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
