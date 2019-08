Game wardens recovered the body of a person who drowned at Sam’s Pond near Syracuse. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism

A body was found after a drowning at a public pond in western Kansas.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a Facebook post that they were called Tuesday to a drowning at Sam’s Pond in Hamilton County. Searchers found the body Tuesday evening. No additional information was released.

The public pond is about a mile south of Syracuse along K-27.