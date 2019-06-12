Local man reels in state-record breaking fish at Cheney Reservoir

Fisherman catches 56-pound catfish in Arkansas River Wichita angler Jose Hernandez landed a 56.7-pound, 50-inch-long flathead catfish just south of the Lincoln Street Dam in Wichita on Sunday. The river has been swollen by rainwater in recent weeks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita angler Jose Hernandez landed a 56.7-pound, 50-inch-long flathead catfish just south of the Lincoln Street Dam in Wichita on Sunday. The river has been swollen by rainwater in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, Trey Patterson, from Cheney, reeled in a record-breaking bigmouth buffalo at the Cheney Reservoir.

Patterson hadn’t intended to catch a bigmouth buffalo fish, let alone a record-breaking one. He was out fishing for wiper fish with his father and brother-in-law.

Patterson caught the fish on June 8 on the east side of Refuge Point. It weighed in at 66 pounds and was 45.75 inches long, blowing the previous state-record out of the water.

In 2016, David Barnes, of Wamego, caught a bigmouth buffalo on Milford Reservoir. His fish, caught via bowfishing, weighed 62 pounds and was 43 inches long.

Patterson noted that the previous record-holding fish was caught via bow-fishing, not with a rod and reel.

When he first felt a bite on his line, Patterson thought he had a big wiper because that type of fish is known to fight back.

“We didn’t know what it was,” Patterson said. “It took like 25 minutes to reel in.”

After that, Patterson estimated it took an additional five minutes to get the fish into the boat “because it wouldn’t fit into the net.”

The whole experience was “pretty exciting” for Patterson.

There is a 30-day waiting period until the record will become official with the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Department.

For information about fishing and camping near the reservoir, visit the Cheney Reservoir, State Park and Wildlife Area website.