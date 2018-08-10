Wichita Thunder bring back their leading scorer from last season’s playoff run

The Wichita Thunder are making sure their leading scorer from last season is sticking around.
Ralph Cuddemi, who scored 33 goals with 31 assists last season, was re-signed by the Thunder on Friday. After being acquired in a trade early last season, the 25-year-old forward will return to the Thunder for a second season.
“Ralph had a tremendous season with us and we look forward to his building on that success this upcoming year,” Thunder coach Malcolm Cameron said in a release. “He’s an elite scorer at this level, but also does the little things that coaches and teammates admire. He’s well respected in the locker room and we look for him to take on a leadership role this season.”
In his third season as a professional, Cuddemi enjoyed the best season of his career with the Thunder. He finished tied for fifth in the ECHL in goals (33) and 13th overall in points (64) on top of being named the Thunder’s team MVP.
“I’m excited to be returning to Wichita to play in front of the best fans in the ECHL,” Cuddemi said in the release. “Coach Cameron has assembled a Kelly Cup-contending team and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it.”
The Thunder finished 34-30-6-2 last season and qualified for the Kelly Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
