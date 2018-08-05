Twenty-four runs? Live bats make for wild game at NBC World Series

The San Diego Stars made the Clarinda A’s look more like D’s.
After going down six, the Stars flicked on the offense and scored 14 runs in two innings to beat the A’s 16-8 in eight innings. There were 17 hits. It was tied for the largest scoring output at the 2018 National Baseball Congress World Series.
“We got this thing called the bus,” first baseman Adrian Andrews said. “Once we get the keys to the bus, we just keep it rolling. It’s a team thing.”
The Stars got started in the top of the fourth as Andrews ripped a two-run double that left runners at second and third with one out. They scored four more before the A’s got the next out.
A’s pitcher Jackson Tavel had trouble handling the ball, throwing pitches to the backstop, hitting the dirt on bunt attempts and hanging pitches over the zone. Andrews said they could feel Tavel unraveling.
“That hyped us up,” he said. “We said, ‘All right, we can jump on this guy right now.’ Biggest thing was just not waiting around.”
In the bottom of the fourth, the A’s Kenny Piper launched a two-run home run to left-center that gave them an 8-6 lead. That wasn’t enough.
After a scoreless fifth, the Stars caught fire again.
Just like in the fourth, San Diego got started with a two-run double. Ryan Culp pulled a ball down the right-field line. Dallas Seidel, Brant Schaffitzel, Brady Joslyn and Andrews followed up and brought runs across.
Culp said the Stars have relied on their offense to get them out of jams all summer.
“One game we were down 15-3 and came back,” he said. “These are my dogs right here. We eat. We just keep feasting and feasting.”
The Stars improved to 1-1 at the NBC World Series with the win, while the A’s drop to 0-2.
Culp said scoring that offensive showcase should give the Stars plenty of momentum going into the rest of the tournament.
“We came prepared today,” Culp said. “None of us went out last night. We all just hung out. We had to get that team chemistry back. And that showed.”
