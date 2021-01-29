‘A true icon’: Chico Borja remembered for impact on Wichita soccer as Wings legend

Wichita Wings legend Chico Borja, pictured above with his son during his playing days, died at the age of 61 on Thursday. Courtesy

Wichita lost one of its sporting icons on Thursday.

Hernan “Chico” Borja, a legendary soccer player for the Wichita Wings during the height of their popularity in the late 1980s and early 90s, died on Thursday in his home in Plantation, Florida at the age of 61 following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his long-time wife, Magna, and their three children, Hernan Jr., Patricia and Brianna.

Borja is also known for a standout career for the New York Cosmos and he even played in the 1984 Olympic Games for the United States men’s national team. But there’s no doubt his biggest impact came in Wichita, where the Ecuadorian immigrant was dubbed “The American Dream” and became a fan favorite of the Orange Army just as much for his jaw-dropping goals as his memorable celebrations.

Borja was the Wings’ career leader in assists and fourth in goals scored, including 30 career game-winners. He is fourth all-time in assists in Major Indoor Soccer League history and eighth all-time in points.

“Chico was an idol for kids growing up in Wichita,” said Larry Inlow, one of those Wichita kids who grew up to play for the Wings. “Kids were trying to emulate his moves and his celebrations. They wanted to wear that No. 6. And I was one of them. It’s hard for me to put into words the impact that he made in Wichita. There’s just not enough ink in the pen.”

“If there was a Mount Rushmore for the Wichita Wings,” said Sammy Lane, one of Borja’s former teammates, “Chico would be carved into it tonight.”

Nearly three decades later, those who were there swear they can still hear echoes of those roars for Borja inside the Kansas Coliseum.

When indoor soccer was booming, Borja was the perfect player at the perfect time for Wichita. He played the game with a fiery passion. And he was a true showman. His goals weren’t just goals — they were events.

“It really was a perfect storm of greatness,” Lane said. “Chico played the game with so much heart and passion, fans loved that about him. And then he would score and shake the glass and the Coliseum would be rocking with him and the Orange Army was born.”

That passion sometimes had negative effects, as Borja racked up 221 career penalty minutes, the second-most in Wings history.

A Chico Borja trading card. Wichita Wings Courtesy

Long-time Wings coach Roy Turner didn’t always find it as amusing in the moment as he does now that he can reflect back on what those penalty minutes would usually lead to.

“Inevitably, he would wind up in the penalty box and I would go down and say, ‘Why the hell did you do that?’” Turner said. “But then the minute he came back on the field, he showed why he did that. You better look out. That made him even more passionate. In his mind, he was trying to get back at the injustices that had been done against him.”

That’s what Wichitans loved about Borja. Sure, he had a special gift with the ball at his feet. But he was a blue-collar worker who represented a blue-collar town.

More than two decades after he retired from the Wings, a local Wichita brewery named a beer — Chico Beer-ja — after him.

A local brewery once named a beer after the Wichita Wings legend — “Chico Beer-ja.” Adam Knapp Courtesy

“He was the most popular player on the only professional franchise Wichita has ever had,” said Wichita filmmaker Adam Knapp, who captured Borja’s celebrity in the documentary God Save The Wings.

“Chico just resonated with people. There were times when he wasn’t the biggest star on the team, but he was just so flamboyant. On a team with a lot of stoic Danish and English players, he was a little bit of a hot dog because he would celebrate. I’m sure opponents hated him, but Wichita loved him. He was the American Dream through and through and he just wanted to share it with everybody.”

While Borja was celebrated for his production on the field, his biggest impact in the Wichita community came after the final whistle blew.

He not only inspired a generation of soccer players in Wichita, but he was known in the soccer community for taking the time to get to know youth players and mentor them.

LeBaron Hollimon was an aspiring soccer player at Northwest High School when Borja joined the Wings. Hollimon went on to play for Eastern Illinois in college and carved out a successful 10-year indoor soccer career, mostly for the Wings. He even got to play alongside his idol toward the end of Borja’s career.

“Chico gave me so much of my confidence,” Hollimon said. “He gave me a sense of direction. He was like a guiding light for me. When you’re a kid at that age, you’re always looking for validation. And Chico was the one who validated me as a person and made me believe I could make it and play at that level. I’m quite confident in saying that I would not have developed into the player that I was without his guidance.”

When Hollimon was a first-year player for the Wings, Borja took a vested interest in mentoring Hollimon. He demanded excellence in practice and made sure Hollimon was attacking every drill in a manner he saw fit. Off the field, the two would discuss the mental side of the game and Hollimon would become a sponge trying to soak in every bit of information.

“He showed an interest in me that I’ll never forget,” Hollimon said. “I could have been a nobody to him, but I wasn’t. And the fact that it was from someone of his stature. I mean, he was a true icon. That’s something I’ll always remember.”

Lane was a rookie goalkeeper who also joined the Wings near the end of Borja’s tenure. He remembers being star-struck during practices.

“You look around,” Lane said. “and it’s like, ‘Jesus, I’m actually practicing with Chico Borja. Kim (Røntved) just passed me the ball and yelled at me! It was just incredible. At that time, those guys were gods.”

Inlow was another young player just getting his start with the Wings in professional indoor soccer who Borja became a mentor to.

“It’s funny how you can know how important it is in the moment, but you still don’t appreciate it when you’re young the magnitude of what he’s doing for you,” Inlow said. “I appreciated every little bit of it, but I think I find that I appreciate it even more now. Mainly because I realize the pricelessness of what he was giving me out of the generosity of his own heart.

“That’s why I try to pass on that knowledge whenever I get the chance, whether it be youth players, high school players, college players, post-college players. Whenever I get calls to train, I say ‘Of course’ and try to pass it on because that’s what Chico did for me.”

Borja was an icon in Wichita and will be remembered in the city as a soccer legend. While fans will remember him for his timely goals and boisterous celebrations, those who knew Borja best will remember him for the impact he made beyond his playing career.

“All of our guys took it very seriously, but no one took it more seriously than Chico Borja,” Turner said. “He came from a background being born in Ecuador and immigrating to the United States and he always wanted to lead by example. He wanted to guide people and show them that they could achieve their dreams just like him.”