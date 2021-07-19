Alternate for U.S. Olympic gymnastics team from KC tests positive for COVID-19

Kara Eaker competes in the floor exercise during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. AP

Gymnast Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan ahead of the Olympic Games.

Eaker, who is with Gage Gymnastics and is a recent Grain Valley High graduate, is feeling fine and has no symptoms, her coach Al Fong, told The Star.

Eaker has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Washington Post, quoting the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, reported Eaker has moved to a hotel to isolate.

Eaker, 18, is one of four alternates to the Olympic team.

The Post said Eaker tested positive for the virus Sunday. The team arrived in Japan three days prior.

“Accordingly, on Monday, the Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement, per the Washington Post. “The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo.”

