SportsBeat KC: Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs rookies’ made most of first NFL camp

We hear from new Chief Nick Bolton on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

The Chiefs’ rookies got their first taste of the NFL during a weekend mini-camp.

There weren’t as many first-year players as in previous offseasons, and there wasn’t contact. But coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the event, and we hear from him and the Chiefs’ first draft pick, second-rounder Nick Bolton from Mizzou, in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast. You’ll also hear from Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, who attended the mini-camp and heard what the rookies had to say.

The Chiefs have several more organized team activities (OTA) events before their summer break hits, but this was an important one in terms of getting the Chiefs’ first-year players acclimated to the NFL.

