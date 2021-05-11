How and when to watch, stream as NFL releases Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 schedule

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, left, watches Patrick Mahomes during warm-ups before Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP

Fans know which teams the Chiefs will play in the 2021 season, but come Wednesday night they’ll know when those games will take place.

The NFL will release its full schedule during a three-hour show that will include interviews with network announcers, fantasy football talk, on-location reports and analysis.

Here are the details.

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: The Chiefs’ schedule will be released on the NFL Network. Streaming options include NFL.com and the NFL app

The Chiefs (and other NFL teams) also plan to share their schedule in a fun Twitter video. On Monday, the team tweeted a preview:

Has anybody else seen this new pack at the store? pic.twitter.com/a81lSiaRyg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2021

What to expect

The NFL Network’s show will be held in SoFi Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVI, and hosted by Rich Eisen. Analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci will be on site and they’ll be joined by Colleen Wolfe.

Guests expected to join the broadcast include play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz (CBS), Al Michaels (NBC) and Joe Buck (Fox); coaches Matt Nagy (Bears and formerly with the Chiefs) and Brandon Staley (Chargers); and players Matthew Stafford (Rams), Budda Baker (Cardinals) and Lavonte David (Buccaneers).

There will be on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (AT&T Stadium) and Mike Yam (Levi’s Stadium).

The NFL Network show also will include a fantasy football outlook from Cynthia Frelund, Joe Thomas and Kimmi Chex.