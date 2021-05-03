Grades for the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL Draft picks, plus analysis of each player’s fit

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton brought down West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield in fourth-quarter action on Saturday at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium in Columbia (Sept. 7, 2019) TNS

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, the Chiefs set sights on the regular season and another run at the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs entered the draft without first-, third- and seventh-round picks, but were well-equipped with six overall picks to bolster the roster.

And they found plenty of value with a patient approach.

“The board really fell to us the way we wanted it to,” Chiefs director of football operations Mike Borgonzi said Saturday evening, which marked the conclusion of the three-day draft. “I think when you’re going through the process, you’re obviously trying to get the best value for the players and also try to marry up value with need.

“I think we did a really good job of staying patient through the draft. And the players that fell to us, we felt really good.”

The Chiefs should feel a level of excitement over this year’s draft haul, which produced at least two immediate starters and a future starting guard.

Before diving in with The Star’s grades, there’s an important factor to consider.

Most NFL teams don’t immediately grade a draft like the media. Instead, teams prefer to give a draft class at least three years for a proper evaluation because a majority of rookies need time to develop and transition from college to the professional level.

That said, below is The Star’s assessment of the Chiefs’ 2021 draft class:

Round 2, 53rd overall: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

HOW HE FITS

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted Bolton is “not the biggest guy,” the 6-foot, 232-pound Bolton is a proven tackling machine, totaling 220 tackles (139 solo), four sacks, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed at Missouri.

Bolton, a two-time All-SEC selection (2019-20), filled a need given the departure of Damien Wilson, who signed a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason.

The Chiefs believe Bolton, who stood out as a middle linebacker in college, can play all three positions in the team’s 4-3 base defense. More important, Reid said Bolton could become a Day One starter.

Bolton must absorb the intricacies of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, but he currently projects to contribute immediately alongside starters Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay Jr.

GRADE: A

QUOTABLE

• “Being close to Mizzou and playing for the Chiefs is a dream come true,” Bolton said.

Round 2, 63rd overall: C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

HOW HE FITS

By staying disciplined, the Chiefs landed one of the top — if not the top — center prospects of the 2021 draft.

Humphrey, who was named the Big 12’s best offensive lineman in two straight years (2019-20), is an exceptional blocker and didn’t allow a sack in 1,297 pass plays at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Humphrey figures to anchor the offensive line for the long haul and puts an exclamation point of the Chiefs’ offseason mission to upgrade the front five.

He’ll have competition with Austin Blythe, who signed a one-year contract in free agency, ahead of the regular season, but the Chiefs didn’t draft him to sit.

Should Humphrey seize the opportunity as expected, the Chiefs starting offensive line currently projects as: left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney, Humphrey, right guard Laurent Duvernay Tardif/Kyle Long, right tackle Lucas Niang/Mike Remmers.

GRADE: A

QUOTABLE

• “Too good of a player to pass up,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said on his surprise to see Humphrey available at pick No. 63.

Round 4, 144th overall: DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

HOW HE FITS

With Tanoh Kpassagnon signing with the New Orleans Saints during free agency and Alex Okafor unsigned, the Chiefs needed to bolster depth at the defensive end position.

They found value with the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Kaindoh, who should be viewed as a developmental player in his first season.

Kaindoh battled injuries and missed time in college, but flashed plenty of talent when healthy by totaling 59 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss, and eight sacks in four seasons.

As he learns and becomes comfortable with the defensive scheme, the Chiefs will eventually incorporate him in the pass-rush rotation with Taco Charlton and Mike Danna as a complementary piece to Frank Clark.

GRADE: B

QUOTABLE

• “We’re excited about what kind of player he could be in the future,” Chiefs area scout David Hinson said.

Round 5, 162nd overall: TE Noah Gray, Duke

HOW HE FITS

First off, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gray isn’t supplanting All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce as the No. 1 option any time soon.

But what Gray provides is a complementary piece in the Chiefs’ 12-personnel package (one running back, two tight ends) either as an in-line blocker or in an H-back role.

Gray proved highly durable in college, missing just one game, and appeared in 48 games with 21 starts. He possesses excellent hands and finished his career with 105 catches for 948 yards and eight touchdowns, while playing tight end and fullback.

The Chiefs will expect Gray to play special teams, an area where he also contributed in college.

Gray’s presence bolsters the tight ends group, which before the draft consisted of Kelce, Blake Bell, Nick Keizer, Sean Culkin and Evan Baylis.

GRADE: B+

QUOTABLE

• “It’s not every day that you get to learn from one of the best tight ends in the league,” Gray said on being teammates with Kelce.

Round 5, 181st overall: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

HOW HE FITS

The Chiefs are deep at the wide receiver position, with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle projecting as the top four.

Marcus Kemp, Gehrig Dieter, Tajae Sharpe and Antonio Callaway, among others, are also on the offseason roster.

Powell has his work cut out for him, for sure, but don’t be fooled by his late bloomer status at Clemson. Much of that is attributed to how loaded the Tigers were at the wide receiver position, which has produced numerous high draft picks in recent years.

But once he became a starter in 2020, the powerfully built 6-foot, 210-pound Powell took full advantage of his opportunity with 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

Powell will have an opportunity to contribute, whether it’s on offense or special teams, and he could be viewed for the future when considering Robinson returned this offseason on a one-year deal.

GRADE: B

QUOTABLE

• “He’s going to be like our post-up receiver,” Chiefs director of college scouting Ryne Nutt said.

Round 6, 226th overall: G Trey Smith, Tennessee

HOW HE FITS

Smith’s incredible slide in the draft isn’t his fault, as he entered the NFL’s annual selection process with medical concerns.

But the blood clots of the past are just that and the Chiefs felt more than comfortable to pull the trigger on drafting him after consulting with their medical staff.

At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Smith is a physical specimen at the guard position and he’s a mauler in the run game. He started 41 games in college and finished with a decorated career, which included consecutive first-team All-SEC selections (2019-20).

It’s not often a team lands a starting-caliber player in the late rounds, but that’s exactly what happened here with the drafting of Smith.

He isn’t likely to crack the starting rotation in 2021, but his presence could very well be felt in 2022 and beyond.

GRADE: A

QUOTABLE

• “I’m just telling you this right now — this guy right here is a really good football player,” Chiefs area scout Pat Sperduto said.

OVERALL GRADE

A month before the NFL draft, the biggest need surrounded a left tackle. The Chiefs, however, took care of that by acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown’s arrival meant the Chiefs could afford to sit back without overreaching and let the draft come to them.

Mission accomplished.

The Chiefs utilized a player value-based approach and found plenty of it, especially on the offensive line, with their six picks to earn a B+.