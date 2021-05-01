Kansas City Chiefs nab a new wide receiver with selection of Clemson Tiger in Round 5

After trading up and picking Duke tight end Noah Gray at No. 162 overall, the Chiefs stayed on the offense with their second of two selections in Saturday’s fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs opted for wide receiver Cornell Powell with the 181st overall pick, adding to an already deep position group on their roster as targets for superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

Playing with an elite quarterback isn’t new to Powell, who caught passes from 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at Clemson.

“I’m just blessed to go from one great quarterback to the next,” Powell said. “As soon as I get to Kansas City and get to work with Patrick, just try to get on the same page as him and try to make something happen for the team. And the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl and I’m ready to do that.”

The 6-foot, 204-pound Powell, who clocked a 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash during his pro day workout, totaled 93 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns in college. While his early years were spent as a backup, he exploded on the scene as a starter in 2020 with 53 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

Some might consider him a late bloomer, but the Chiefs saw enough to use the draft to bring him in.

“I think our coaches and us, we see a lot of potential in this kid even as a late-round pick,” Chiefs area scout David Hinson said. “He knows how to run routes, he’s strong, he’s got strong hands and he makes plays.”

He also contributed on special teams, producing 197 yards on eight punt returns, an area the Chiefs are likely eyeing for him.

“When you’re drafted in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh round, that’s when you really have to bring that special teams value,” Hinson said. “And I think, yes, he can be a backup returner and do some return stuff for you, but he’s also strong enough to play as a core (special) teams guy.”

With the Chiefs’ top four wide receivers currently projecting as Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle, Powell could be viewed as a developmental player early in his career.

The Chiefs also have wide receivers Marcus Kemp, Antonio Callaway, Jody Fortson, Gehrig Dieter, Maurice French, Dalton Schoen, Chad Williams and Tajae Sharpe on their offseason roster.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs have a vision on how to eventually use the powerfully built Powell.

“He’s going to be like our post-up receiver.” Chiefs director of college scouting Ryne Nutt. “When you see this kid, he’s big, he’s strapped up, he’s got big muscles, he’s strong, he’s very good after the catch — that’s kind of where he shines.

“So, who better to use him than Coach Andy Reid, right?”

