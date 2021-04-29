Chiefs’ Byron Pringle officially back for 2021 season after signing RFA tender

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle makes a catch for a first down in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is officially back for the 2021 season.

Pringle, whom the Chiefs extended a qualifying restricted free-agent tender in March, signed the offer, his agents announced on Twitter.

The tender originally extended by the Chiefs was for the right of first refusal. Pringle will make a base salary of $2.133 million in 2021 by signing the offer.

And the upcoming season could set up well for Pringle, given how the team feels about him.

“We’re certainly extremely high on Byron Pringle,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said last week during Veach’s pre-draft news conference. “I think we all believe in him and the progress and the work that he’s put in, we are certainly hopeful for him.”

Pringle, a former Kansas State star, joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in 29 games with three starts over the past two seasons, totaling 25 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

He has also contributed on special teams, amassing 365 kickoff return yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. The touchdown came on a 102-yard effort against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the 2020 campaign.

With Pringle officially in the mix, the Chiefs’ top four wide receivers currently project as Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Pringle at this stage of the offseason.

Wide receivers Marcus Kemp, Antonio Callaway, Jordy Fortson, Gehrig Dieter, Maurice Ffrench, Dalton Schoen, Chad Williams and Tajae Sharpe are also on the offseason roster.

The Chiefs, however, could look to use one of their six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to add another wide receiver.