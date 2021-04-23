Chiefs pull big trade for a new left tackle. Details of the deal for Orlando Brown

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meet after a field goal during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

At long last, the Chiefs have their left tackle.

The Chiefs on Friday acquired Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that includes multiple draft picks, including the Chiefs’ first-rounder in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft, a source confirmed to The Star.

The Chiefs will trade this year’s first-, third- and fourth-round picks, along with a 2022 fifth-round pick, to the Ravens in exchange for Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-rounder.

Brown, 24, has started 42 games over the past three seasons since the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft — though the majority of those starts came at right tackle. He slid back to left tackle, the spot in which he played for the Oklahoma Sooners, after an injury to Ronnie Stanley.

The Chiefs have been in the market for a left tackle since the onset of the offseason, when they released Eric Fisher, who occupied that spot since 2014 but is recovering from an Achilles surgery.

When speaking to the media Friday before executing the trade, general manager Brett Veach emphasized the importance in “staying disciplined” after the team missed out on top free-agent target Trent Williams, who elected to remain with the San Francisco 49ers.

“We didn’t want to sign someone just to sign someone,” Veach said after Williams made his decision.

Brown sought a trade from Baltimore, expressing his desire to play left tackle rather than remain on the right side. Stanley is healthy and ready to return to the blindside for the Ravens this fall.

Brown is entering the final year of his current contract. He is scheduled to count for $3.384 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap in 2021, according to Spotrac, before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Chiefs, however, would prefer to extend his stay in Kansas City.

“It’s a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn’t to play right tackle,” Brown told NFL.com last month. “I feel more comfortable on the left side. That’s where I had played my whole life. I’m a better left tackle than right tackle.”

This story will be updated.