Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu says he wants to finish his NFL career in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and safety Tyrann Mathieu tackle Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Tyrann Mathieu wants to finish his career in a Chiefs uniform.

“Absolutely, I’d would love to spend the rest of my time in Kansas City,” Mathieu said Monday. “Everybody has embraced me here. It reminds me so much of a football town. For me, that’s everything. Waking up, seeing my family, going to play football. It’s a blessing to be here.”

Mathieu has one year left on the three-year, $42 million deal he signed before the 2019 season, and the team is working with Mathieu’s agent on an extension.

Last month, Chiefs general manger Brett Veach said extending Mathieu’s contract was a priority.

“Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and his importance to this team both on the field and in the locker room,” Veach said. “He’s proven to be not just a great player but a great leader and a great person to have developing the young guys and out in the community.

“So we’ll certainly go to work with him and his agents and see what we can get done, but needless to say that we hope he’s here with this organization for years to come.”

Mathieu, who will turn 29 before the 2021 season, has been named All-Pro in his two years with the Chiefs, two seasons that ended in Super Bowl appearances.

He doesn’t envision a problem getting a new deal done in KC.

“I’m a fairly optimistic guy,” Mathieu said. “I’m not too concerned about money. I think I’m kind of good on that part. The biggest thing for me is how can I continue to be the same guy each and every day for my teammates. When I’m able to be that person, I can bring out the best in my room. Money and personal goals are not really No. 1 or 2 or my list nowadays.

“Until other guys in my (defensive backs) room start making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro and then I’ll probably be satisfied.”