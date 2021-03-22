Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes takes in Royals game, shares cute photo with his daughter

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be loving fatherhood.

Last month, Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews, the co-owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, gave birth to a daughter, Sterling Skye.

Sterling’s one-month birthday was Saturday and to mark the special day, Mahomes shared his first father-daughter photo on social media. The message with the photo simply said “1 month” and included a heart emoji.

Check out the smile on Mahomes’ face:

1 month ️ pic.twitter.com/6NkvqCm8nn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2021

Mahomes and Matthews are in Arizona, and they were at Saturday’s Royals-Diamondbacks spring training game with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce flew out to Arizona to catch some spring training. They were out at the Royals game against the Diamondbacks today.#12Sports pic.twitter.com/EMygJOIGLf — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) March 21, 2021

Mahomes, who is part of the Royals’ ownership group, and Kelce also went to Sunday’s Lakers-Suns game in Phoenix.