Chiefs free-agency updates: Veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram scheduled to visit KC

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram late in the second quarter of Thursday’s football game on December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Star is posting live updates about the Chiefs’ transactions during the 2021 NFL free-agency period. Here are Saturday’s developments:

INGRAM VISITING

The Chiefs are hosting former Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram on a free-agent visit in the coming week, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Saturday morning with The Star.

Ingram, who entered the league in 2012 as a first-round pick with the Chargers, has appeared in 113 games with 96 starts and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19). The 6-foot-2, 247-pound Ingram, who turns 32 on April 26, has proven over his career that he is a disruptive force in the pass rush, totaling 49 sacks and 108 quarterback hits over the past nine seasons.

While the Chiefs brought back Taco Charlton on a one-year deal, the team still has a need at the defensive end position opposite of Frank Clark.

Pass rushers Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor are currently unrestricted free agents on the open market.

The NFL Network first reported the news of Ingram’s pending visit.