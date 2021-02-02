Le’Veon Bell sacrificed stats in Kansas City to win Super Bowl with Chiefs. He’s close

Because he’s preparing for his first Super Bowl, Le’Veon Bell is more than satisfied with the decision that he knew would cost him in terms of personal productivity.

In his first six seasons, when he played at least 12 games, Bell was his team’s leading rusher. That happened four times in Pittsburgh and last season with the New York Jets.

But missing from Bell’s resume was a Super Bowl appearance. It wasn’t going to happen in New York anytime soon. So after an October game against the Arizona Cardinals, Bell liked a tweet that suggested the Jets trade him. The Jets started looking around, found no partners, and then released him.

“The next two days were the toughest,” Bell said of deciding between the three teams that showed the most interest in him: the Chiefs, Dolphins and Bills. “I was torn between how much of a workload I actually wanted and winning.”

The Chiefs landed him, a proactive move for a team that had lost Damien Williams to a COVID opt-out this season, and for the first time since he could remember, Bell wasn’t the primary back. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire was off to a fast start, and Darrel Williams got his share of attempts, too.

Bell’s best game came in the Chiefs’ victory at New Orleans, when he rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“My whole career I’ve been kind of like the guy who got spelled every now and then,” Bell said. “This is the first year I’ve been been part of a running back by committee thing. It’s been different, something I’ve been adjusted to.”

Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs with 803 rushing yards. Bell is second in average yards per game at 28.2. He’s been nursing a knee injury and wasn’t active for the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. He’s listed on the Super Bowl injury report as a limited participant but is expected to be available against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

The Chiefs’ locker room confirmed to Bell that he’d made the right call in choosing to come to KC.

“When I first got here, one of the first things I noticed was how close the locker room was,” Bell said. “There’s be a D-lineman coming up and talking to Patrick Mahomes like they’re best friends. It doesn’t really matter who it is, talking to whoever. It’s kind of like a family here.

“That’s me, more of my culture — outgoing guy having fun in the locker room — and that’s what these guys do here. Don’t get me wrong, we handle business. But we have fun doing it. This is definitely one of the most bonded and well-put together units I’ve been a part of.”

It starts with Mahomes. Bell has never played against the Chiefs quarterback but said practices were an eye-openng experience.

“People see the throws he makes in games,” Bell said. “I wish you could see the throws he makes in practice. I thought he was about a 10 before I came here. Now, I think he’s probably a 12.”

A few of those throws in the Super Bowl could help Bell achieve the ultimate prize.

“I came here to get to this game, and I’m here,” Bell said. “I’ve played this game for so long and everybody who has played this game should try to get here, and win it.”