Chiefs’ Robinson, Kilgore placed on COVID-19 list. But there’s some good news, too

The Chiefs entered their final days of preparations for Super Bowl LV without two players — and not because of injury.

Instead, it’s because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We found out yesterday (Sunday),” Reid said. “That’s about as far as I can go with it. They’ll work through it.”

While Reid didn’t go into details, ESPN reported that neither player had tested positive for the coronavirus but both came in close contact with someone who’d tested positive. Robinson and Kilgore must clear the league’s mandated protocols before being allowed to return, but it’s certainly possible that each could be available for Sunday’s game.

Robinson and Kilgore’s situation highlights the challenges the Chiefs and the entire NFL have endured throughout the pandemic.

With those two players landing on the list, the Chiefs have now dealt with 12 total players two staff members — vice president of sports and performance Rick Burkholder and strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin — known to have been affected by COVID-19, either with a positive test of their own or a high-risk contact due to close contact, in the past six months.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, fullback Anthony Sherman, defensive tackle Chris Jones, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, left tackle Eric Fisher, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, rookie defensive end Mike Danna, former practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett had previously spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hitchens didn’t play in Weeks 16-17 of the regular season before returning in time for the postseason, while Sherman missed three regular-season games. Both players were considered high-risk contacts, a scenario requiring a mandatory five-day isolation and daily testing before being cleared.

Whether Robinson and Kilgore are available for the championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains to be seen. But there is a chance they could play if they pass the protocols.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 439,000 lives in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, Reid offered some good news on the injury front.

Reid said rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has cleared the concussion protocol, practiced Monday and is “good to go.” Sneed landed in the concussion protocol after leaving the AFC Championship Game to be evaluated for a head injury.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury in Week 16, practiced Monday, Reid said. Watkins didn’t practice last Friday, but there doesn’t appear to be any lingering concern about his availability Sunday.

“That was just precautionary,” Reid said.

Getting Watkins back in the lineup would prove beneficial if Robinson, who finished the season with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns, can’t play in the Super Bowl.