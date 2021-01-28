No in-person 101 Awards gala for KC this year, but here are winners; show to be online

Three first-time honorees highlight the annual 101 Awards, handed out in Kansas City to recognize outstanding performances by players and coaches during the NFL season.

Usually a black-tie affair, the yearly gala organized for charity by the KC-based Committee of 101 will take place entirely online. The date for the “51st Annual Salute to Professional Football” awards presentation is March, 6 at www.101awards.com.

Two Chiefs award winners will also be unveiled on the night of the awards show: the Mack Lee Hill Award (top rookie or first‐year player) and the Derrick Thomas Award (the team’s most valuable player).

Here are this year’s national award-winners, as selected by 101 members of the national media for their work during the 2020 season:

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, AFC Offensive Player of the Year

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, NFC Offensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams, NFC Defensive Player of the Year

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, AFC Coach of the Year

Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team, NFC Coach of the Year.

Also scheduled to be awarded March 6 is the Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football, created in 2008 to honor the life and legacy of the Chiefs’ founder and bestowed to “an individual or group that significantly contributed to the NFL and its status as the preeminent pro sports league in America.“

The 14th annual recipient of the Lamar Hunt Award will be announced at a later date leading up to awards night, organizers said.

The University of Kansas Health System is the beneficiary of the awards program for the sixth straight year.