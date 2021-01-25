Chiefs’ Andy Reid: tackle Eric Fisher tore an Achilles Sunday and is out for Super Bowl

The Chiefs’ quest for a repeat Super Bowl championship will continue without a key member of their offensive line.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that “it doesn’t look too good” with starting left tackle Eric Fisher’s Achilles injury.

Less than 24 hours later, the bad news:

“He’s got a torn Achilles tendon,” Reid said Monday. “They’re observing now exactly how bad, what needs to be done here and how soon.”

Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, suffered what is typically a season-ending injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Medical trainers rushed onto the Arrowhead Stadium field and appeared to evaluate Fisher’s lower left leg before helping him to his feet. The veteran offensive lineman draped his arms over two staff members and wasn’t putting a lot of pressure on his left leg while heading off the field. The Chiefs eventually ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Fisher’s injury represents a significant blow, especially when considering the Chiefs have been without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz since Week 6 of the regular season. Schwartz remains on injured reserve with a back injury, and it doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of hope for the offensive lineman’s return in time to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

“I don’t know how optimistic I am with that,” Reid said. “I know the other guys are doing a nice job and we should be OK there with the guys that we’ve got.”

With Fisher down Sunday, the Chiefs shuffled their offensive line by moving right tackle Mike Remmers, who has filled in for Schwartz, to Fisher’s spot. Right guard Andrew Wylie moved to right tackle and Stefen Wisniewski entered the game at right guard.

Remmers joined the Chiefs last offseason on a one-year deal, and they brought back Wisniewski during the regular season.

The duo’s ability to be plug-and-play options on the offensive line has helped the Chiefs overcome injuries. On Monday, Reid credited the team’s personnel department for bringing in quality players.

“My hat goes off to Brett Veach,” Reid said of the Chiefs’ general manager. “We’ve had these injuries along the way here. I just look at the job that he’s done on bringing in players here that can play, that can step in when somebody gets hurt, and we’re not losing a beat there.”

The Chiefs are off this week. Next week will be packed with practices and preparations before leaving for Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV.