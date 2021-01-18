Ticket update: Want to see Chiefs host Bills in AFC title game, or pay the rent?

You thought it was tough getting into Arrowhead Stadium for the Divisional Round game ...

The latest average price for a ticket to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills is $1,332 on the secondary market, with the cheapest going for $883, according to online ticket-search engine Ticket IQ.

Two factors are at play here. The first: COVID-19 restrictions. Arrowhead operated at about 22 percent of capacity for Sunday’s Chiefs-Cleveland Browns Divisional Round game, for an announced attendance of 16,730, and will be under the same restriction this weekend.

The second factor? Like the Browns, the Bills have a playoff-starved fan base that is eagerly snatching up tickets. The Bills are appearing in their first AFC title game since after the 1993 season, when they defeated the Chiefs and quarterback Joe Montana 30-13.

Some 6,800 fans attended the Bills’ Divisional Round victory over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y., and Ticket IQ reported Monday afternoon that 20 percent of the web traffic to its AFC Championship Game page has come from New York state.

Sunday’s AFC title game will be the third straight at Arrowhead Stadium, a first in the history of the AFC or NFL. It’s happened only once in the NFC/NFL, when Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles played for the conference title at home from 2002-04.