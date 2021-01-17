Kansas City Chiefs

Get ready: SportsBeat Live, playoff edition, breaks down Chiefs-Browns game with you

The quest to repeat as Super Bowl champion began for the Chiefs Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. And The Star’s A-Team is here to talk about it with you.

Columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff break down the game and respond to your questions and comments on SportsBeat Live.

Join us in the conversation.

