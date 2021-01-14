Here’s one more reason the Chiefs brought back Dustin Colquitt. And it’s a unique one

On his Instagram account last April, Dustin Colquitt penned a farewell message to Kansas City, the closure on a 15-year Chiefs tenure after being released by the team.

But it apparently wasn’t the end. It was just a break.

The Chiefs brought back Colquitt, the most distinguished punter in franchise history, on a practice-squad deal last week. Although he won’t be the starter for the AFC Divisional Round game against the Browns on Sunday, he does offer some contributions — one of them under the radar.

The Chiefs have kept an insurance plan in place this season should one of their kicking specialists land on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Earlier this season, they had Johnny Townsend, brother of Chiefs starting punter Tommy, on their practice squad before he was plucked by the BaltimoreRavens.

Colquitt offers a different element.

He’s a lefty.

This plays into the Chiefs’ attention to every last detail. They face a left-footed punter this week in Cleveland’s Jamie Gillan. Lefty punters are known to put a contrasting spin on the football, one that requires an adjustment. Well, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and others are now making that adjustment in practice rather than on the fly during a game.

By the way, if the Chiefs advance, they could see yet another lefty punter. The Buffalo Bills’ Corey Bojorquez is also left-footed.

“He’s giving us those looks in practice,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said. “We catch a left-ball rotation for our returners, a live ball, which is better than catching off the Jugs (machine). He’s been a real asset having him on the practice squad right now.”

Colquitt, 38, spent 15 years with the Chiefs after they selected him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He is the team’s all-time leader in total punts, punt yardage and a host of other statistics.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in September but was released a month later. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad in December.

And now, with teams offered expanded practice squads this season, his journey returns to its beginning. Just in time for the postseason.

“We were fortunate to be able to get Dustin back,” Toub said. “He’s a Chief. He’s always been a Kansas City Chief, and he always will be. It’s good to have him back in the locker room with the guys. He’s just a fun guy to be around.”