SportsBeat KC: A Chiefs flop in finale quickly forgotten; elimination season begins

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson played well in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Associated Press

Close the book on the Chiefs’ regular season. Sunday’s 38-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers leaves the Chiefs’ record at 14-2, the best in franchise history.

Among those who didn’t play for the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Eric Fisher, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Several reserves, like running back Darwin Thompson, wide receiver Byron Pringle and defensive end Tim Ward, played well. So don’t get caught up in the result.

The Star’s Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell joined host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat Live to discuss the game and the playoffs as the Chiefs head into the postseason with the top seed.

