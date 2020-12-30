Chiefs’ Chad Henne gets the start Sunday, with Mahomes in backup role as playoffs loom

With the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs secured, Chiefs coach Andy Reid pledged he would “rest up some guys” during Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That starts at the top. Reid announced Wednesday that quarterback Chad Henne would draw the start.

“He’s all-in, he’s excited,” Reid said. “It’s a great opportunity for him.”

With Henne under center, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will either be in a backup role, or perhaps even inactive. Reid indicated third-string quarterback Matt Moore could be elevated from the team’s practice squad.

If Mahomes doesn’t play, his season ends with 4,740 yards passing and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also established career highs in rushing attempts (62) and yards rushing (308) to go along with two touchdowns.

The 35-year-old Henne, who entered the league in 2008 as a second-round pick with the Miami Dolphins, will make his first regular-season NFL start since 2014, when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne originally joined the Chiefs in 2018 on a two-year deal before re-signing another two-year contract during the 2020 offseason.

The Chiefs called Henne’s number twice this season in mop-up duty during blowout wins against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 and the New York Jets in Week 8. He has completed five of six passes this year for 30 yards, with minus-2 yards rushing and a touchdown on five carries. The negative yards were result of kneel-downs at the end of games.

Now in his 11th season as a pro, Henne said he was informed Tuesday that he would start against the Chargers.

“It should be fun on Sunday,” he said.

Will it be enjoyable enough for Henne to try a Mahomes-like sidearm throw or no-look pass?

“You never know,” Henne said with a grin.