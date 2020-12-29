Ramifications of who plays this week loom large, but Chiefs’ Reid gets benefit of doubt

With their 17-14 escape of Atlanta in the final seconds Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs nabbed the AFC top playoff seed, are strutting at 14-1 for the first time in franchise history and swaggering with 10 straight wins over a single season for just the second time.

Against the Falcons, they extended their NFL record high-wire act to seven victories in a row by six points or fewer … with those seven by a total of 27 points.

Even depleted, the defense came through again on Sunday — just like it has more times than some raw numbers might suggest.

And bewildering as it was to see Patrick Mahomes, gasp, grapple for much of the game, that was an outlier and he remains transcendent.

So they’re primed to become the first Super Bowl champs to repeat in 15 years.

Which only magnifies every potential pitfall now, including what might be considered a first-world problem of navigating luxury: a first-round playoff bye that renders irrelevant the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

If the Chiefs didn’t have the cushion of a bye week awaiting, this would be simple: rest and avoiding injuries would be an obvious priority over any concerns about gathering rust.

But the dilemma of an immaterial game followed by a bye week is that sitting key starters means going nearly three weeks between outings with full units … in a game that hinges as much on timing and rhythm and communication as it does force and toughness.

From the outside looking in, anyway, the question is compounded. It’s easy to wonder if they’ve been walking such a tightrope that they need to play full-on to try to restore a certain mojo or whether they’d prosper more by a reset of rest.

I could argue with myself dizzy on this, so it’s easy to see that the Chiefs could approach this any number of valid ways.

But it perhaps speaks to coach Andy Reid’s ease of mind about this point of angst for others that he joked about it when I asked him what he will be weighing.

“I don’t like to weigh very often, you know, it sometimes gets a little heavy, doggone it,” he said, with a laugh, during a media Zoom call on Monday.

He added, “I feel comfortable if needed here to rest guys, which I’m leaning in that direction. I’m confident that we can do it the right way, and I’m not worried about that. Getting guys freshened up, I think, can be a positive for you.

“These guys aren’t going to forget the plays. … They won’t forget how to play.”

Beyond the evident with the injured likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mitchell Schwartz, he seemed to specify Tyreek Hill (“How many miles has this kid put on?”) and Sammy Watkins (“wear and tear”).

He also suggested Chad Henne will get snaps in place of Mahomes and even allowed that Henne could start. And those are just the guys he cited as examples.

Speaking of examples, history is littered with contradictory data about best practices here.

One seemingly in the “let ‘em play” column is last season’s Baltimore Ravens, who had secured the AFC No. 1 seed entering their season finale and thus sat MVP Lamar Jackson. Two weeks later, after skipping that finale, Jackson was way off early in a 28-12 loss to Tennessee.

But it’s more pertinent to review how it’s worked out for Reid in the past considering that speaks to feel for his own teams.

This is ancient history in some ways, but it’s part of his profile, too: His 2004 Philadelphia Eagles secured a bye entering the regular-season finale against Cincinnati. And despite losing the week before to the St. Louis Rams, Reid sat quarterback Donovan McNabb and some other key starters. They lost 38-10.

Two weeks later, they beat Minnesota 27-14. Then they beat Atlanta 27-10 to advance to the Super Bowl against the Patriots, who beat them 24-21.

Reid hasn’t faced the situation here of having seeding assured and a bye set entering the finale.

Albeit in different circumstances with no bye waiting, on the two occasions seeding was locked in by the finale he played backup quarterbacks:

In 2013, Chase Daniel played against the Chargers and a week later the Chiefs lost to the Colts 45-44.

In 2017, the Chiefs wanted a look at the Mahomes kid, who flashed the future at us at Denver a week before the season ended with a 22-21 loss at home to Tennessee.

Since the dawning of the age of Mahomes the next season, every aspect of any calculus has changed. And this is where we get to the crux of the answer now.

Reid, the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history, has the pulse of this team well beyond his virtually mystical fusion with Mahomes.

As he spoke about the group’s capacity to extract victories through late-game crucibles, he said something applicable to this point, too.

He stressed the qualities of persevering and being selfless and added, “Those are the things that I see because I’m right here; I’ve got the front row seat. I appreciate that.”

And we appreciate this: No one understands the intimate details of what’s needed now more than Reid and general manager Brett Veach and their braintrust.

Like who’s hurt to what extent, how much practice can enable optimal continuity and more variables than our eyes can meet.

Just as Reid and his team have an abiding trust of each other, Reid has more than earned the public trust to do what’s right here.

He’s not all-seeing, of course. And that doesn’t mean whatever he does means the repeat is imminent. There’s a thin line when it comes to success, as anyone who followed the 2014 and 2015 Royals so often verging on elimination before the glory.

So we will wrestle and fuss with this all week, because there’s little else to agonize over.

The truth, though, is that whatever ultimately works was the right decision and whatever doesn’t wasn’t — much like a concoction from Reid’s exotic-play laboratory.

In the end we’ll know, to paraphrase Cat Stevens, but on the way we’ll wonder.

In the meantime, here’s handing benefit of the doubt to Reid, who deserves it like few others in the history of his profession.