Chiefs prediction: Mahomes gets stoked for games against other QB greats, like Brady

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup could present a lesson in recovery.

The Chiefs’ defense is feeling heat after consecutive games of allowing 31 points. A year ago, their defense helped push the Chiefs to Super Bowl success over the season’s second half. This year the unit is trending in the wrong direction.

But so is Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who has missed on his last 19 pass attempts of 20 or more yards. Also, the Chiefs won both of their last two games; Brady tossed two picks in a Monday loss to the Rams.

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

TV//Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-27

Both teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The Chiefs have the ultimate advantage with Patrick Mahomes, and he seems to relish the opportunity to face other great quarterbacks. He’s 3-0 against Lamar Jackson and a combined 5-2 against Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers and Deshaun Watson.

But Brady tops the list. In three meetings against Brady, Mahomes has thrown eight touchdown passes. Brady’s New England Patriots won two of the three games, including the AFC title game for 2019. But Mahomes has the better team this season.

The Bucs have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball and they haven’t lost two in row this season. But look for the Chiefs to maintain their offensive pace and respond to last week’s poor defensive performance against the Raiders. They’ll hand Tampa Bay their second straight home loss.

