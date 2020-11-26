Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins practices fully again, on track to return to action in Week 12

The Chiefs’ injury report grew by one player, but all in all it still contains plenty of good news.

While Thursday’s report showed the addition of rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, he was among 11 listed players who practiced fully ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The big name to continue monitoring is wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf), who has now been a full participant in for two straight days.

Barring a setback, Watkins appears on track to make his return to action for the first time since Week 5, a span of five missed games.

The Chiefs will need Watkins because their wide receivers corps took a hit earlier in the week when Byron Pringle landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Tight end Travis Kelce (pec), left tackle Eric Fisher (ankle, shoulder), center Austin Reiter (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (rib), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (collarbone), rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (elbow) all practiced fully for the second straight day.

For the Buccaneers, cornerback Ryan Smith (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) also practiced in full, while outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) was limited.

Tackle Donovan Smith (ankle), center A.Q. Shipley (neck), tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury-related) and cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) missed a second straight day of on-field work.