Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed active for first time since Week 3; Sammy Watkins is inactive

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed participated in the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at their training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ cornerback corps is officially at full strength for the first time this season.

Rookie L’Jarius Sneed, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is active against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking his first action since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3.

Sneed, who started the first three games of the season, will join fellow cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Bashuad Breeland, Rashad Fenton and Antonio Hamilton.

Sunday gives the Chiefs the cornerback group they projected to open the season with before Breeland’s four-game suspension was announced during training camp. Ward suffered a fractured hand in the season opener and missed Week 2, so the Chiefs were always at least down a cornerback throughout the first nine games of the season.

While Sneed dressed for the game, rookie BoPete Keyes was declared inactive.

The Chiefs also listed wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf), linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, safety Tedric Thompson, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Tim Ward as inactive.

Watkins will miss his fifth straight game since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. He practiced fully Wednesday, but the calf injury appeared on Thursday’s injury report. Watkins finished the week with two straight limited practices and a questionable designation on Friday’s injury report before the Chiefs on Saturday ruled him out.

Defensive end Alex Okafor, who was also activated Saturday from injured reserve, is dressed and will see action as part of the defensive line rotation.

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann were elevated from the practice squad Saturday and are available against the Raiders as needed.