Chiefs place wide receiver Mecole Hardman on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs placed second-year wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the NFL transactions report.

A player who appears on the list has not necessarily tested positive but rather might be considered a “high risk close contact.”

The Chiefs are on a bye this week, but players are still getting tested daily at a trailer neighboring their facilities at Truman Sports Complex, in line with the league’s protocols.

Hardman, 22, is the fourth Chiefs player to land on the COVID-19/reserve list this season. Practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu contracted the virus earlier this season, and fullback Anthony Sherman and defensive tackle Chris Jones have also spent time on the list, though Jones was removed just one day later. All three players have since returned. Chiefs vice president of sports and performance Rick Burkholder tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The league’s numbers have jumped recently, following suit with spikes across the country. Last week, 15 players tested positive for COVID-19, and 41 other team personnel members tested positive.

The Kansas City metro added 950 new cases Wednesday. The seven-day average is 1,015, a record high.

Hardman has 25 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season, the bulk of his production coming in the last three weeks, when he has 12 catches for 201 yards.