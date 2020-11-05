Chiefs’ rookies got virtual welcome to NFL. Now they’re a big part of KC’s 7-1 start

A story line that developed after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph was their role as a favorite to repeat based on the abundance of players who desired to stay in Kansas City.

Champions typically don’t return as intact as the Chiefs, who were looking at 20 returning starters from the Super Bowl LIV lineup, all but cornerback Kendall Fuller and guard Stefan Wisniewski.

Newcomers through the draft and free agency, it seemed, would be relegated to minor roles.

But the numbers changed for several reasons and as the season approached there would be more reliance on first-year players. The group has delivered.

Halfway through the season, the newest Chiefs are no minor part of the equation. Rookies have helped shape the team’s 7-1 record in important ways.

It starts with first-round draft pick, Clyde Edwards-Helarie, who figured to work his way into the picture behind Damien Williams. When Williams opted out of this season, Edwards-Helaire was asked to carry the load and, on pace for a 1,000-yard season, is the NFL’s top rookie rusher at 71.5 yards per game.

That figure might be reduced with the recent addition of veteran Le’Veon Bell. But Edwards-Helaire, who also has 25 receptions, has been an important piece to the Chiefs offense.

“I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of what I can get done and what this team can get done,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Three in the six-member draft class — remember offensive lineman Lucas Niang opted out — have made multiple starts. Edwards-Helaire has opened every game, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has started four games and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed the first three because of a suspension to Bashaud Breeland. Sneed was injured and hasn’t played since Week 3.

Two defensive ends also have made an impression. Fifth-round pick Mike Danna returned to action last week after missing a handful of games with an injury and has played more than 40 defensive snaps in five games. Undrafted free agent Tershawn Wharton has played in every game and picked up his first sack last week against the Jets.

There have been recent years when the Chiefs have gotten less from first-year players. In 2018, the draft class produced 17 starts that season. The number is 15 this year with eight games remaining.

And this first-year class was at a disadvantage with only virtual offseason workouts and no preseason games. Only a few weeks of training camp were available to adjust from college to the NFL.

“They came in without much other than (Zoom) meetings,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’d put the play on the screen and talk about it. You show them video through the computer... I was proud of the way they came in and attacked camp. They didn’t let distractions get in the way of learning. They did a nice job.”

Rookies made an impact from the opening game, when Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown and Sneed grabbed an interception against that Houston Texans. That game also marked the NFL debut of undrafted free agent rookie punter Tommy Townsend.

These least experienced Chiefs had one benefit no other team could offer — a locker room of players with freshly minted Super Bowl rings.

“I’m in a room with a bunch of guys who have had success in the league,” said Wharton, who identified Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi. “They’ll pull me to the side when something’s going on and tell me how to fix it. I drive on that. They hold me to a high standard.”

Common in the NFL? Perhaps. But Reid said it happens throughout the Chiefs’ locker room.

“You can have the experienced locker room but if nobody wants to give the young guys a helping hand, that’s not real good,” Reid said. “But this group here, they’re willing to share and teach and share their egos at the door on that.”