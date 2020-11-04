Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes picks up an award following five-touchdown game against Jets

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lit up the New York Jets with five touchdown passes in Week 8 and his performance was recognized by the league Wednesday.

Mahomes was chosen the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced.

In addition to the scoring passes, the Chiefs signal-caller completed 31 of 42 attempts for 416 yards with a 144.4 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 35-9 win.

Mahomes connected twice with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for touchdowns, with the other three scoring strikes spread out to tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.

The performance marked the 10th time of Mahomes’ career that he threw four or more touchdown passes in a game and the third of his career with five or more touchdown passes. Mahomes’ 10 games with four or more touchdown passes are now the most in Chiefs history, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson’s nine.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the fifth time in Mahomes’ professional career that he received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor and the second time in 2020. Mahomes previously took home the award following a Week 3 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

In past seasons, the NFL chose Mahomes as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2018 and once in 2019.