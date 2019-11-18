Chiefs’ pass defense gets an ‘A’ for game vs. Rivers, Chargers ... and how it ended

Here’s the Monday Night Football report card for the Chiefs-Chargers game in Mexico City.

KC Star of the Game

Defensive end Frank Clark came up with three big defensive plays that showed off his pass-rushing skills. He jarred the ball loose from Philip Rivers, and Derrick Nnadi was there to make the interception. Later, Clark forced a fumble on third down that led to a Chargers punt.

With about 6 1/2 minutes remaining, Clark stuffed Austin Ekeler on third down, forcing another punt. A week ago, Clark said he’s been playing this season with a pinched nerve in his neck. If he’s close to 100 percent, he can be the difference-making defensive end the Chiefs envisioned when he was signed to a $105 million contract.

Reason to hope: The defense came up with several big plays, including a season-high four interceptions. Safety Dan Sorensen got the last one in the end zone with 18 second remaining after the Chargers had driven from their 9 to the red zone in less than two minutes with no timeouts remaining.

Reason to mope: The Chiefs had four possessions in the fourth quarter to extend a seven-point lead and picked up a total of four first downs. Credit the Chargers’ defense, but the Chiefs made it simple with conservative play calling.

Next up

The Chiefs finally get a breather. Their bye week arrives this coming weekend. They return to action Dec. 1 with a home game against the Oakland Raiders. On Monday, the NFL flexed that kickoff time from noon to 3:25 p.m.

Report card

Passing offense: D

The touchdown pass to Travis Kelce was a beauty, but overall it was a below-average game for Patrick Mahomes, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 182 yards. It marked the first sub-200 yard passing game of Mahomes’ career, excluding the Denver game, when he was injured in the first half and left early.

Mahomes’ second interception of the season was a case of him not seeing safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Mahomes’ 63 passing yards in the first half were his fewest in a regular-season game. Remember when he was throwing for more than 300 yards in the first half earlier this season? Mahomes had trouble against the Chargers’ zone. It didn’t help when Tyreek Hill left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury,

With the return of Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injuries, the Chiefs’ offensive line that started the season was intact for the first time since Week 2. And it played well. Mahomes wasn’t sacked.

Rushing offense: C

The Chiefs’ best offense was Mahomes — speficially, his running. He had first-down gains of 24, 20 and 15 yards. No other rushing attempt for anyone else gained even 8 yards. The good news is a Chiefs back didn’t lose a fumble, although LeSean McCoy recovered his own bobble.

Passing defense: A

The Chiefs came up with four interceptions, including one by defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi after Clark jarred the ball loose from Philip Rivers. The second pick provided a big spark. Safety Tyrann Mathieu came up with his second interception of the season and returned it 35 yards.

That set up the Chiefs’ first points, a 6-yard touchdown run by McCoy. But the interception Mathieu dropped in the third quarter led to a Chargers touchdown. Sorensen came up with his sixth career pick to seal the game.

Rushing defense: C

Melvin Gordon and the L.A. offensive line had their way earlier, but when the Chargers fell behind they got away from the run, which was probably a mistake.

Special teams: B

Harrison Butker hit a 41-yard field goal on the loose turf of Estadio Azteca. And that had to feel good after the two botched attempts at the end of the Tennessee game last week. Twice the Chargers’ Desmond King muffed punt returns, and twice the Chargers recovered.

Coaching: D

We saw some questionable play-calling in the fourth quarter. As the Chiefs, with a touchdown lead, were trying to put the game away, Mahomes missed on three straight screen passes to running backs. The play-calling was limited and it nearly cost the Chiefs.

Just a small thing, but the Chiefs accepting a penalty and making the Chargers punt again gave KC 15 additional yards to start the third-quarter drive that ended in Kelce’s touchdown reception.