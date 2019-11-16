Good news on injury front: Starting Chiefs front 5 on track to be full-strength Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line could be fully intact for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs did not assign a game designation for left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) or right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee), signaling all three are expected to play.

Fisher and Duvernay-Tardif practiced fully in the last week, while Schwartz was limited. The absence of a game designation for Schwartz, though, suggests he will be fine.

The Chiefs have been without Fisher since he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in mid-September, a span of eight games. Duvernay-Tardif has missed the past two games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 8, while Schwartz briefly left last week’s game before returning.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The trio’s pending return marks the first time since Week 2 that the Chiefs could have all five of their starting offensive lineman in the lineup to start a game at the same time.

The Chiefs listed running back Damien Williams (not-injury related) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) as questionable.

Coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice that Williams, who was excused from practice Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, is expected to travel with the team to Mexico City.

Fuller, who practiced fully Thursday and Friday, put in a limited practice Saturday. The cornerback hasn’t played since undergoing surgery in Week 7.

The Chiefs listed tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) as out.

Meanwhile, the Chargers listed offensive lineman Sam Tevi (knee) as out, wide receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) and running back Justin Jackson (calf) as doubtful, and offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin), safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and long-snapper Cole Mazza (illness) as questionable.