Despite recent domination, Chiefs remain cautious of dangerous Rivers-led Chargers

The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West heading into Week 11’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

On paper, the Chiefs (6-4) appear to be in good shape for this Monday Night Football showdown. They’ve dominated their divisional rival in the past 10 games, going 9-1 over that span, and hold a 61-56-1 edge over the Chargers (4-6) in the all-time series.

But despite that recent history and the teams’ current records, the Chiefs know the Chargers are a dangerous team that’s not to be taken lightly.

“The last time we faced them, they beat us late in the season,” Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie said. “The big thing for us this year is just finish the game, all four quarters if not longer. We just have to be on the lookout for them. They’re a great team and it’s just important for us to finish the game.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Going full-bore through four quarters is essential for the Chiefs when considering the Chargers are entering a prime period of the season in which they tend to get hot after slow starts.

So, what makes the Chargers a formidable foe at this time of the season? Look no further than their signal-caller.

“If I say it’s anything, I’d probably just say it’s Philip Rivers,” Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said.

Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon agreed.

“I feel like it starts with their quarterback,” Kpassagnon said. “He’s been in the game for such a long time, so he knows ups and downs … I feel like that experience helps that team a lot.”

The 37-year-old Rivers, who is in his 16th season, is indeed the Chargers’ catalyst. They enter Week 11 with the eighth-best passing offense in the league, averaging 270.1 yards per game.

With Rivers at the helm, the Chargers are 7-3 in November and 8-6 in December over the past three seasons.

The Chargers, then in San Diego, couldn’t overcome a 3-5 start to the 2016 season and finished 5-11. But they made it interesting down the stretch in 2017 with a 5-2 run in the second half to finish 9-7. The Chargers went 12-4 last year to ensure themselves a spot in the postseason before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.

Now, Rivers is coming off a game against the Oakland Raiders in which he threw three interceptions and was sacked five times. The Chargers lost 26-24 just a week after recording a quality 26-11 win over the Green Bay Packers.

While the Chargers have been victimized by their own mistakes this season, it would be foolish for any team to overlook them.

Rivers has shown time and again that he can carry his team. And it is difficult to ignore the weapons at his disposal: wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler, who has 57 catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“They can struggle throughout the year, but he’s always going to find ways to make throws and have his guys make plays,” rookie safety Juan Thornhill said of Rivers. “They also have really good receivers, so that’s basically what brings that team together. When you have veterans that can lead you even through the hard times, that’s when you become good later in the season.”

Wylie agreed.

“The Chargers are a good team, plain and simple,” Wylie said. “They win a lot of games in November and December, and they just find a way to win. They’re a very talented team and well-coached.”

The Chargers entered the weekend two games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West standings and one and a half game out of the AFC Wild Card hunt.

Another second-half surge could start Monday night, and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn thinks his team might be in position to pull it off.

“We flipped the switch in the past, but this year is different,” Lynn said during a Thursday teleconference. “We’re definitely trying to flip the switch right now, but I think the team is in good shape. I think we’re in good condition, good shape, and I think that plays a major role in how you finish in what type of condition you’re in.”