He’s back: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to start Sunday against Tennessee Titans

He’s back.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from his knee injury Sunday, when the Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday after the team’s final practice of the week.

“I knew I had a chance (to play this week) once I talked to the doctors, and they said that as long as I was functioning well and moving well, I could play this week,” Mahomes said “I haven’t had any pain or setbacks.”

Mahomes missed the past two games after dislocating his knee on Oct. 17 during the first half in Denver. As he lay on the grass that night, unable to straighten his leg, Mahomes acknowledged he feared a serious injury. But a doctor was able to pop the kneecap back into place immediately, starting a string of positive news that grew with each passing day.

The x-rays inside the stadium showed no significant damage, and Mahomes has responded well to rehab exercises under the watchful eye of team trainers. The Chiefs have targeted Sunday’s game against the Titans as a potential return, and they increased the mobility requirements in his throwing drills throughout the week.

Mahomes will wear a knee brace while playing in Tennessee but said he doesn’t expect to be limited in any capacity. The brace, he implied, could also be temporary, a device he said would help his own mental reassurance.

“We put me on the run, and I threw it across my body and did all the stuff that I’ve grown to do as I’ve been in the NFL and my whole career,” he said. “I didn’t have any pain. I was still able to do it. I was still able to throw across my body. I wanted to make sure I was able to do that before I got back on that field.”

Those who have suffered knee dislocations have an increased risk of sustaining the same injury in the future if they opt to skip surgery, multiple doctors told The Star last month. Aside from their own doctors and trainers, the Chiefs sought medical opinions from outside specialists before launching Mahomes’ rehab program.

Asked about his understanding of the risk, Mahomes said, “It’s something that hopefully was kind of a fluke thing. I’ll always be a tad bit higher than the regular person (for chance of re-injury), but whenever you’re on the football field, there’s always a chance of injury. So as long as I’m functioning (and) moving around the right way, then I think I can go out there and play.”

Backup quarterback Matt Moore was 1-1 in his absence with last weekend’s final-second win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs lost to Green Bay in the initial game Mahomes missed.

Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) will miss the game.

