What’s the deal with Andy Reid and the Titans? He’s got a 1-7 record against them

Andy Reid-coached teams have won 213 games in the regular season and playoffs. The opponent that has given him the most trouble? Not the Patriots, Steelers or Cowboys.

The Tennessee Titans.

In Reid’s 21-year head coaching career in Philadelphia and Kansas City, he’s 1-7 against Titans, including the Chiefs’ loss in the 2017 playoffs. It’s the fewest victories and lowest winning percentage (14.3) he has against any opponent.

The most recent loss may be the most painful. In a 2017 AFC Wild Card playoff game, the Chiefs held a 21-3 halftime lead only to fall 22-21 at Arrowhead Stadium. Titans running back Derrick Henry set a franchise record that day with 191 yards from scrimmage, including 156 rushing. Henry dominated the second half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chiefs defeated the favored Minnesota Vikings last weekend with reserve Matt Moore at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full practice participant in the week leading up to this game and on Sunday could make his first start in three weeks.

Maybe that will get a Reid-coached team over the Tennessee hump at last.

Kickoff: noon, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 6

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 24-21

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP