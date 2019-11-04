Is Patrick Mahomes ready to return? ‘I can’t tell you that,’ Andy Reid says

Another week of the Patrick Mahomes Watch kicks off, as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a potential third game without their starting quarterback.

Mahomes, who dislocated his right kneecap in Week 7, has been limited in practice the past two weeks, signaling he has not fully worked in full team drills. Instead, Mahomes has participated in the stretching and conditioning and individual drills portion of practice.

Whether the Chiefs stick with the same routine for Mahomes in the coming week before Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans remains to be seen.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Monday that Mahomes’ ability to put in a full practice won’t be a deciding factor on when the quarterback returns to game action.

“Listen, he knows our stuff,” Reid said. “So, I’m comfortable with that. That’s how I felt going in last week.

“If something were to happen where he can go, then he would know the stuff. It’s not a problem there and he knows our receivers. He spent so much time with those guys, so I’m not that worried about it.”

For a second straight weekend, Mahomes was on the field getting loose and throwing before a game under the watchful eye of head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. The Chiefs quarterback has been lightly jogging during the sessions, and appeared to move without limitations before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Reid hasn’t been on the field during those pregame sessions, the head coach is on the practice field during the week.

Reid admitted Mahomes’ movement has improved based on what he’s seen during practices.

But as he’s done since Mahomes was hurt, Reid stopped short of committing to a timeline on the signal-caller’s return by leaving it it in the hands of the medical personnel.

“It looks like he’s moving around better,” Reid said. “That’s all I can tell you. I don’t know all the medical terms, but he looked better this week than he did last week.

“Is he ready? I can’t tell you that. I mean, I’m not sure we’ll know that until we get there. Who knows? But we’ll see how it goes here. I’ll let the doctors handle all this.”

The Chiefs have leaned on Matt Moore while Mahomes remains on the mend, and have gone 1-1 after Mahomes was hurt in the game at Denver, which the Chiefs won.

Moore would likely start again with Chad Henne in a backup role if Mahomes isn’t ready for the Titans.